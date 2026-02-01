Volkswagen Tiguan review: A significant evolution

Add us on Google as

Add us on Google as a Preferred Source

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is a big step up over the previous generation, with a new mild-hybrid powertrain, an updated interior, and a wider range of equipment.

What's great

The front seats come standard with ventilation, heating, and massaging functions.

After the previous generation of VW interiors were criticised for their extensive use of touch-sensitive pads, physical buttons are now back in the Tiguan.

The fit and finish of the interior feels great and rather premium.

What's good

The Smart Dial in the centre console doubles up as the switch for volume and drive mode.

There's more interior room all around as compared to the previous Tiguan.

Volkswagen's Park Assist feature works seamlessly and, in our experience, error-free.

What's not great

The Cat A-friendly engine is a little sluggish and the gearbox can't quite seem to decide what gear it wants to be in.

The brakes are quite grabby, which can make it rather hard to modulate smoothly.

The ride is mostly comfortable and pliable, but can be a tad harsh when riding over small, high-frequency bumps like drain covers or not-very-well-paved roads.

[[nid:728876]]

This article was first published in Motorist.