lifestyle

Volkswagen Tiguan review: A significant evolution

PHOTO: Motorist
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 01, 2026 11:15 AMBYAiden Chong
The new Volkswagen Tiguan is a big step up over the previous generation, with a new mild-hybrid powertrain, an updated interior, and a wider range of equipment.

What's great

  • The front seats come standard with ventilation, heating, and massaging functions.
  • After the previous generation of VW interiors were criticised for their extensive use of touch-sensitive pads, physical buttons are now back in the Tiguan.
  • The fit and finish of the interior feels great and rather premium.

What's good

  • The Smart Dial in the centre console doubles up as the switch for volume and drive mode.
  • There's more interior room all around as compared to the previous Tiguan.
  • Volkswagen's Park Assist feature works seamlessly and, in our experience, error-free.

What's not great

  • The Cat A-friendly engine is a little sluggish and the gearbox can't quite seem to decide what gear it wants to be in.
  • The brakes are quite grabby, which can make it rather hard to modulate smoothly.
  • The ride is mostly comfortable and pliable, but can be a tad harsh when riding over small, high-frequency bumps like drain covers or not-very-well-paved roads.

This article was first published in Motorist.

