Volkswagen Tiguan review: A significant evolution

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is a big step up over the previous generation, with a new mild-hybrid powertrain, an updated interior, and a wider range of equipment.
What's great
- The front seats come standard with ventilation, heating, and massaging functions.
- After the previous generation of VW interiors were criticised for their extensive use of touch-sensitive pads, physical buttons are now back in the Tiguan.
- The fit and finish of the interior feels great and rather premium.
What's good
- The Smart Dial in the centre console doubles up as the switch for volume and drive mode.
- There's more interior room all around as compared to the previous Tiguan.
- Volkswagen's Park Assist feature works seamlessly and, in our experience, error-free.
What's not great
- The Cat A-friendly engine is a little sluggish and the gearbox can't quite seem to decide what gear it wants to be in.
- The brakes are quite grabby, which can make it rather hard to modulate smoothly.
- The ride is mostly comfortable and pliable, but can be a tad harsh when riding over small, high-frequency bumps like drain covers or not-very-well-paved roads.
This article was first published in Motorist.