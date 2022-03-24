Volkswagen Touareg returns to Singapore

The Volkswagen Touareg has made its return to our shores after a six-month absence, and the brand has chosen to streamline the line-up to two trim levels, Elegance and R-Line, while introducing new standard equipment to its flagship SUV.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

At a press event held at the Sentosa Golf Club, Volkswagen explained that the Touareg disappeared from local price lists six months ago due to a global supply crunch, combined with Volkswagen Centre Singapore (VCS) having depleted its existing stock of Touaregs in its inventory. VCS has now managed to secure additional supply from Europe, and has taken the opportunity to spec the car with more standard equipment from the factory.

The reintroduced Touareg now features Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) as standard across the range, along with parking assistance self-parking function, and a 360 degree all-round view camera. Also available now are soft closing doors, as well as retractable sun blinds for the rear windows, while there are also two new exterior colours, Sechura Beige Metallic and Lapiz Blue Metallic, the latter of which is exclusive to the R-Line trim.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Touareg line-up is now two model strong, with the Elegance trim retailing for $366,900 inclusive of COE, and the top-spec R-Line model going for $399,900 with COE. The previous Atmosphere trim line, which sat below the Elegance model, has now been dropped following the reintroduction.

Aside from the aforementioned features, other standard equipment on the Touareg include driver assistance systems such as front emergency braking, along with lane assistance with blind spot warning. The interior features a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument panel, which is complemented by a head-up display.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The R-Line model adds a bunch of additional features, including Traffic Jam Assist, which enhances the ACC system by allowing for automatic stop and go functionality in traffic.

The R-Line also gets LED matrix headlights, massage front seats, adjustable air suspension, and all-wheel-steering, as well as R-Line badging throughout the car.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Mechanically, the Touareg remains unchanged, with both the Elegance and R-Line models powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 340hp and 450Nm of torque, with power sent to all four wheels via Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

A plug-in hybrid model is available for overseas markets, but VCS states that it is currently not earmarked for Singapore due to Volkswagen prioritising the car for China and Europe.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.