Volkswagen unveils two Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired ID. Buzz vehicles

Volkswagen has unveiled two special versions of the all-electric ID. Buzz, inspired by the new Obi-Wan Kenobi television series which is set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.

The showcars, the ID. Buzz 'Light Side Edition' and the ID. Buzz 'Dark Side Edition', embody the Light and Dark side with eye-catching looks designed to delight and thrill Star Wars fans. Both were created via the use of special adhesive films, and were designed to convey the two sides, drawing specific inspiration from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, two iconic characters from the upcoming series.

The ID. Buzz 'Light Side Edition' is based on the passenger version of the car, and features a blue line on the side, which continues to the front of the car into the head lights and light strip, symbolising Obi-Wan's blue lightsaber.

The colour of the lower section of the Light Side Edition meanwhile, is beige, taking inspiration from the hue of the Obi-Wan Kenobi's tunic. The shiny chrome on the upper section of the car meanwhile, is borrowed from the design of the spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe.

The ID. Buzz 'Dark Side Edition' meanwhile, is based on the commercial Buzz Cargo, and embodies the dark side with an ominous finish of black and red. The lines running across the side of the car, its head lights, light strips and window surfaces here are finished in a red hue, inspired by Darth Vader's lightsaber. This car also features uniquely designed 21-inch rims which bear the logo of the Empire.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.