Volkswagen's next new EV is a small urban SUV

If the silhouette is familiar, that's because we're really looking at the electric version of the Volkswagen T-Cross, the brand's pretty solid small crossover SUV. While supply chain issues have delayed the launch of the Volkswagen ID.4 in Singapore, the brand's product rollout continues and the ID2all SUV is expected to go into series production in late 2025, after its sister model the ID2 hatchback earlier the same year.

We first saw the ID2all idea come to light in March 2023 when the concept car was revealed, and VW has since announced that the ID2all will go into series production.

It's all a bit confusing but in short, when the factories boot up, the small EV hatchback will be the VW ID2, and the small crossover SUV will be the VW ID2all SUV. As you might have guessed the 'all' in the name is for all-wheel drive and the base model ID2 does not appear to have it.

Volkswagen's smallest EV on sale anywhere in the world at present is the ID3, but this will change when the ID2 family goes into production.

The ID2 cars will be built on an evolution of Volksagen's MEB (Modular Electric Matrix) platform, which, in various configurations, already forms the backbone of the VW Group's EVs including those from Cupra. Details are sketchy for now, but based on present VW Group EV offerings we think a driving range of 450 to 500km is expected, with power outputs in the range of 150 to 200 horsepower.

Incidentally, there will be a Cupra version of the ID2, named the Raval. Skoda will also have a model spinoff from the ID2, but its name remains undisclosed for now.

There's no confirmation of what the interior of the ID2all SUV will look like but our best guess is that it will be similar to the concept car's vision, and also share some components with the present ID family of cars for economy of scale and ease of parts replacement. Incidentally, the VW ID2all concept car was the basis of the VW ID GTI concept revealed earlier in 2023.

What has been confirmed is that the ID2 series will be built in Martorell, Spain, with batteries supplied by the Volkswagen Group's new battery assembly plant in the Southern Spanish port city of Valencia.

ALSO READ: Skoda Octavia Combi Sportline review: Combining style and practicality

This article was first published in CarBuyer.