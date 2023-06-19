Volkswagen's third-generation Tiguan enters final testing for 2024 launch

The third generation of Volkswagen's currently best-selling model — the Tiguan — enters its final round of testing ahead of a world premiere scheduled for later this year, along with market launch in 2024.

Based on the new generation of the modular transverse matrix (MQB evo), new features like HD matrix headlights and adaptive chassis control can be found in the third-generation Tiguan.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Available as an option and developed for the Tiguan and Touareg, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights can be found on the Tiguan.

On the interior a new cockpit together with a new infotainment system can be found, featuring a screen measuring 15-inches diagonally. A rotary Driving Experience Control sits on the centre console, together with a mini-screen for access to drive mode, radio volume, and ambient lighting colours.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The third-generation Tiguan will also be offered with an automated shift gearbox (DSG), controlled through a steering column switch on the right of the steering wheel as seen in the ID.4.

Front seats with ergoActive technology will be offered as an option, together with four-way lumbar support and 10-chamber pressure point massage functionality. On the whole, the upcoming Tiguan has only grown in length by three centimetres, but luggage capacity has increased by 33-litres to accommodate 648-litres.

The MQB Evo platform is also the start point for a new generation of adaptive suspension control DCC, in the form of the optional DCC Pro with two-valve shock absorbers. A Vehicle Dynamics Manager is also standard, controlling the functions of the electronic differential locks. First debuted in the current generation Golf GTI, the Vehicle Dynamics Manager goes towards improving performance in dynamic cornering.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The Tiguan will be offered in turbodiesel (TDI), turbocharged petrol (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol (eTSI), and plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) variants. DC charging in the eHybrid variant will also be available as standard.

The upcoming Tiguan is expected to arrive in Singapore in the first quarter of 2024 with eTSI for the first time.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.