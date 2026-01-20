Volvo alerts EX30 owners in Singapore to potential battery fire risk

Volvo has advised owners of the EX30 Ultra electric car in Singapore not to charge their vehicles beyond 70 per cent due to a fire risk linked to a battery defect. The issue specifically affects the 200kW Cat B variant of the model, and not the 110kW version.

According to the Straits Times, this is currently an interim solution while the Swedish carmaker develops a permanent fix. Globally, 33,777 units have been affected, with seven reported to have caught fire. Thankfully, there have been no reported incidents in Singapore so far.

Volvo Singapore first sent out a notification alert on LTA's electronic vehicle recall system, stating that in very rare cases, overheating of the high-voltage battery cells may occur at high battery charge levels.

And while Volvo Cars — part of China's Geely automotive group — shares components with brands such as Zeekr and Smart, both brands' models use different batteries and are thus unaffected.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.