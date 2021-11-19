Volvo Concept Recharge showcases carmaker's carbon-reduction strategy

Volvo has unveiled the Concept Recharge, which demonstrates the steps the carmaker will take in EV development to reduce its and its cars’ carbon footprint.

The Swedish brand has committed to selling only electric cars by 2030 and has said it aims to be a climate-neutral and circular business by 2040.

According to Volvo, the use of sustainable, recycled and renewable materials, coupled with clean energy throughout a decarbonised supply chain, manufacturing process and use phase, can reduce a car’s lifecycle CO2 impact by 80 per cent compared to a 2018 XC60.

Assuming that it was charged with 100 per cent renewable energy, the Concept Recharge can supposedly have an overall life cycle CO2 impact below 10 tonnes.

The interior of the MPV-like Concept Recharge is constructed from natural and recycled materials, such as responsibly sourced Swedish wool, environmentally responsible textiles and lightweight composites made from natural sources.

The wool is turned into breathable cloth that is free from additives, and it is used to trim the top of the instrument panel and seat backrest. The floor and lower doors are also covered with a wool carpet.

Tencel™ fibres from cellulose are used for the seat cushions and touch surfaces on the door. These fibres are also produced via a water- and energy-efficient process.

Meanwhile, the seat backs, headrests and part of the steering wheel are constructed using Nordico, which is made from bio-based and recycled ingredients from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland.

Nordico’s CO2 footprint is claimed to be 74 percent lower than leather.

Other parts of the interior, such as the back of the headrest and footrest, are made from a flax composite that includes fibres from the linseed plant.

It’s not just the interior that utilises sustainable materials. Outside, the front and rear bumpers, and sill mouldings also utilise a flax composite to reduce the plastics needed.

Even the Concept Recharge’s Pirelli tyres are unique. They are free from mineral oil, and are constructed from 94 percent fossil-free materials.

The Concept Recharge complements all these with a new wheel design, lower roof and upright rear end to enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

This article was first published in Torque.