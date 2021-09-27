Volvo ditches animal leather for all its electric cars

Come 2030, you’ll no longer be able to spec your Volvo with animal leather.

The new deadline comes as Volvo has decided to ditch leather for all its full-electric cars, starting from the C40 Recharge onwards.

And since the firm has already committed to a fully-electric range from 2030, this will be last decade for animal leathers in a Volvo.

Still enjoy the luxe feel? Don’t fret. In place of leather, Volvo Cars already offers high-quality sustainable alternatives made from bio-based and recycled sources.

A new material, Nordico, is already set to make its debut in the next generation of Volvo models.

Created by Volvo Cars, it’s made from recycled material such as PET bottles, bio-attributed material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry.

Volvo Cars will also continue to offer wool blend options from suppliers that are certified to source responsibly. The company has renewed its commitment to full traceability and animal welfare in its wool supply chain.

Volvo states that its move towards leather-free interiors is driven chiefly by animal welfare concerns.

On top of this, the firm also wants to reduce its contribution to the negative environmental impacts from cattle farming, including deforestation.

Livestock is estimated to be responsible for around 14 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, with the majority coming from cattle farming.

By 2025, the company is aiming for 25 per cent of the material in new Volvo cars to consist of recycled and bio-based content. It additionally is looking to become a fully circular business by 2040.

As part of its climate action plans, it also aims for all of its immediate suppliers, including material suppliers, to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.

This article was first published in Torque.