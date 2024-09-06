Volvo: Electrified event showcases Volvo's electric car lineup at New Bahru

No plans as yet for the coming weekend? Why not head down to New Bahru with the family to visit Volvo's lineup of all-electric crossovers?

The Volvo: Electrified event, happening until Sept 8, 2024, is packed full of activities for the family, including the chance to build your own edible garden with professional Urban Farmer and founder of urban farming consultancy The Freestyle Farmer, Christopher Leow.

Those with a sweet tooth, meanwhile, will relish the opportunity to paint your very own miniature Volvo (with chocolate, that is), after being inspired by a chocolate wall at the event, created by our very own Singaporean Artist and Chocolatier, Janice Wong.

For the mums and dads, Volvo is also hosting a series of health and wellness talks, encompassing topics including dieting to stay young and healthy or how to manage burnout at the workplace.

And kids will be kept busy too, thanks to activities available including the chance to decorate their very own cardboard Volvo or learn more about electric cars at a #VolvoExplorers play space curated by registered arts charity The Artground.

And of course, those looking to secure their next Volvo are also in for a treat: Not only can visitors get up close and personal with the Volvo EX30, EX40, and EC40 at the event, but will also be able to learn about the various innovations the firm has made in the field of safety and sustainability thanks to the host of displays at the space.

Volvo: Electrified is happening every day until Sept 8, 2024 from 10.00am to 7.00pm at New Bahru, which is located at 46 Kim Yam Road, Singapore 239351. Find out more about Volvo: Electrified or signup for the various workshops and talks offered here.

P.S.: For those who don't want to idle about waiting for a parking lot, additional parking spaces are also available at Sultan Link, 57 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238997, just close to a five-minute walk away from New Bahru!

