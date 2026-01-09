Volvo ES90 unveiled at 2026 Singapore Motor Show

Volvo is adding another electric model to its lineup with the arrival of the ES90, which blends the "refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback, and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance associated with SUVs".

The car's design is distinctly Volvo, with the signature Thor's Hammer head light design, along with C-shaped tail lamps. The latter are complemented by LED lamps in the rear windscreen, just behind the C-pillars.

The ES90 boasts sizable dimensions, measuring 5,000mm long, over 2,000mm wide, and a wheelbase length of 3,100mm that helps ensure generous cabin space.

Though its body style resembles that of a saloon, the ES90 is actually a fastback that offers a large aperture for convenient loading and unloading of items. The boot offers 424 litres behind the rear seats, and with the seat backs folded, the volume rises to 733 litres. Another 27 litres of space is provided by the frunk.

The ES90 is claimed to be a software-defined vehicle and features Volvo's Superset tech stack. This consists of a single set of hardware and software modules that lets the carmaker roll out updates and upgrades faster and more efficiently, helping the model improve over time.

To power the Superset tech stack, the ES90 is the first Volvo equipped with a dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin configuration. Drive AGX Orin is tasked with orchestrating various in-car systems and processes, at speeds up to 508 trillion operations per second. This is claimed to be an eightfold improvement over AGX Xavier.

Other advanced technology includes the new-generation infotainment system that's presented on a 14.5-inch central display. With Google-built in, drivers have immediate access to Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other apps on Google Play.

Volvo is known for making safe cars and to this end, the ES90's active safety systems feature an array of sensors that include seven cameras, five radars, and a dozen ultrasonic sensors. Functions, such as Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Aid (LKA), Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, and Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Intersection Autobrake, are standard in both variants.

In Singapore, the 'entry-level' variant is the ES90 Plus. With 245kW (329bhp) and 480Nm of torque, it does the century sprint in 6.6 seconds, while providing a combined range of 661km from its 92kWh battery.

The top-spec Ultra variant utilises the same powertrain, while offering an even higher level of standard kit. The additional equipment includes an electrochromic glass roof, laminated acoustic glass for the side and rear windows, soft closing doors, massage functions for the front seats, and power reclining rear seats.

All ES90 models feature 800V architecture that allows for high-speed charging. With a 350kW DC charger, it takes 22 minutes for the battery to go from 10per cent to 80per cent. The maximum AC charging rate, on the other hand, is 11kW.

At time of writing, the ES90 Ultra starts from $410,000, inclusive of COE. Prices for the ES90 Plus will be announced once this variant is homologated by LTA.

Car Model Price at press time (including COE) Volvo ES90 Ultra 92kWh From $410,000

This article was first published in sgCarMart.