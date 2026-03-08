Volvo EX90 is big on power, space, and refinement

The XC90 has been one of Volvo's more successful nameplates.

The model has found favour throughout the globe since its very first iteration made its debut it 2002 thanks to its combination of seven-seat versatility and its strong safety features, both of which have also contributed to its strong global sales figures.

What we like What we dislike It's spacious, comfortable, and refined — all the things we expect from a big family SUV Getting into the third row of seats isn't easy Strong, futuristic exterior Minimalist cabin design Fantastic cabin insulation

The car you see in the photos above, despite appearances, is not the XC90. Instead, this is the EX90 — the XC90's all-electric equivalent.

Does it have what it takes to carry the mantle of the XC90 into an all-electric future?

A new regent

One of our most striking takeaways of this Volvo EX90 when we first drove it back in 2024 was the fact that it was still visually identifiable as a Volvo, despite the host of cutting-edge design changes it received.

Two years may not seem like a particularly long period, but the last two have seen the proliferation of the EX30 on our roads and the launch of the ES90 here in Singapore — both of which also share Volvo's new design language.

And the net result is our eyes have become far more accustomed to the design touches (such as the blank grille and the LED elements at either end of the rear windscreen) that this EX90 features.

Cast your own eyes onto this all-electric SUV and it should now feel part and parcel of Volvo's lineup.

So, the model's long-awaited arrival here on our shores has seen it trading away some of its distinctiveness for familiarity.

Still, this Volvo EX90 is an undeniably handsome thing.

Its clean surfaces and boxy silhouette convey a muscularity that we have always associated with the XC90 and should also find favour amongst those looking for a family SUV.

Absolute authority

And does this car have the power to justify its strong exterior.

This Twin Motor variant of the EX90 (the more powerful of the two available here) offers up a total of 335kW (449bhp) alongside a peak torque of 670Nm.

This translates to a century sprint time of just 5.5 seconds, so you should be able to nudge ahead of a Golf GTI when the traffic lights turn green.

But hard driving isn't really what the EX90 is designed for.

Just like the XC90, this EX90 is all about allowing you to take on the miles in a comfortable and effortless manner.

For starters, "throttle" calibration here ensures you'll always make smooth progress, regardless of whether stilettos or hiking boots are the order of the day.

You'll have to be quite heavy footed if you want to hurry this EX90 along.

The active air suspension (only available in this variant) in this Volvo EX90 is also set up to offer a pliant and comfortable ride.

And that means that this EX90 isn't exempt from all the typical roll, pitch and dive you'd expect from a big, tall and heavy SUV.

You do get the option to opt for a firmer setup from the car's infotainment screen if you do find the Volvo EX90 lacking for composure over rutted surfaces, although doing this does invite some brittleness into the ride.

But worthy of commendation is the accurate steering of the EX90, which should instil confidence amongst all who find driving a large SUV through narrow roads and multi-storey carparks.

And when you've made it out onto the open road, this Volvo EX90 also offers excellent suppression of road noise, a feature which I found to be a great repellent of weariness when you've got a long drive ahead.

This really is the car to pick if you looking to arrive fresh and ready even after a long journey up north.

Swedish simplicity

And is this cabin one pleasant place to spend time in.

Those familiar with any recent Volvos shouldn't find anything that will surprise here: Apparent build quality is high, and the cabin still feels decidedly premium despite the minimalist approach thanks to the use of different premium materials.

The seats here offer an excellent balance between cushioning and support, and all who find themselves in the first two rows should not have any issues with available space even if the journey is several hours long.

However, you will need to push the second row quite a bit forward if you want to ferry seven without having those in the third row constantly complaining.

And I found that folding down the seats in the second row to let passengers into the third and then deploying them back up after to be an affair that requires a bit of strength.

Navigating the EX90's infotainment system also proved to be an effortless affair.

And integration with Google Maps means you'll easily be able to find charging locations and obtain information such as the estimated remaining battery capacity after you've arrived at a set destination.

Three crowns

So, if you're looking to go all-electric, is this EX90 now the car to get over the XC90?

I really see no reason why you shouldn't make the switch.

The EX90 continues to offer many of the traits that we have long loved of the XC90: Both cars are big on space, refinement, comfort, as well as practicality and safety.

If you're still on the fence about all-electric power, consider this: You can get the 245kW (329bhp) Single Motor variant of the EX90 here in Singapore at just $433,000.

That's practically a similar price to the $438,000 Volvo XC90 B5 mild-hybrid, which offers a total of 249bhp (all prices as of 28 Feb, inclusive of COE).

Throw in the fact that the Single Motor variant of the EX90 also loses none of the safety features that the Twin Motor variant that we drove today features and it's hard to deny that the EX90 is an attractive deal.

Volvo might soon have to add to its growing list of successful nameplates.

