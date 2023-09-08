Volvo to open new tech hub here in Singapore

It looks the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre here will soon be facing some competition for our local engineering talent.

Volvo has announced that it will be opening a new tech hub right here in Singapore, after it opened the doors to a Stockholm-based tech hub in December 2022, as well as one in Krakow, Poland early in 2023.

The new tech hub from Volvo is set to open in early September 2023, and Volvo states it will serve as a key centre for data and analytics, as well as software and advanced manufacturing development, aiding its goal to become a tech leader and fully electric car manufacturer by 2030.

Volvo currently operates tech hubs in Sweden, Poland, and India, alongside large engineering centres in China and Sweden. Each of these are said to have their own focus area, providing the firm with a network of innovation centres that span the globe.

The firm states that it is establishing this new tech hub with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board, and that the move will allow it to leverage on our nation's own talent for its development of the next generation of technologies and cars.

The new tech hub will be led by Yvonne Tan, who, prior to this appointment, led advanced life science instrumentation and systems delivery as a Research and Development Director with Venture International Pte Ltd. She additionally brings to Volvo her eight years of experience leading research design development as a Senior Engineering Manager at Dyson Operations Pte. Ltd.

