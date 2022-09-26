Volvo showcases all-new fully-electric C40 Recharge, car to have up to 450 km of range

As part of Volvo’s commitment to sustainability, the Swedish automaker has officially launched their first ever electric-only car in Singapore. And it does so without compromising on the Nordic car building qualities.

The new coupe-crossover utilises the modern Volvo design language, with what Volvo dubs as a ‘confident’-looking front fascia, complemented by colour-contrast gloss black elements that include the roof and side mirrors.

In keeping with Nordic design subtlety, the only design cue that gives the C40’s electric drivetrain away (aside from the blanked off front grille) is the embossed “Recharge” logo on the C-pillar.

PHOTO: Volvo

Round the back, the C40 Recharge features a striking design to go with its lower roof line, whilst the new front design introduces the new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with state-of-the-art pixel-technology, optimising your vision without dazzling other road users. This sleek SUV sports 20-inch 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels and an all-new Recharge exclusive colour – Fjord Blue.

In the cabin, you’ll find an Android-powered infotainment system displayed on a 9” iPad-style touch screen with native Google Maps and Assistant support. Other interior details include a 12” fully graphical adaptive driver display, wireless phone charging and a Harmon Kardon premium sound system.

PHOTO: Volvo

The standard panoramic roof has laminated, tinted glass that provides effective protection from glare and reduces ultraviolet radiation. It also helps to create an airy, more natural environment in the cabin, maintain a comfortable temperature and contribute to a silent ride. In keeping with the sustainability theme, the car also features partially recycled carpets, which serves a dual purpose as a visually harmonising interior design feature.

PHOTO: Volvo

There’s no leather inside too; as the embodiment of responsible luxury, an all-new cutting edge premium microtech leather-like fabric is used.

You’ll find twin electric motors delivering a combined 408 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. This output is good to propel the vehicle from 100km/h from a standstill in 4.7 seconds. The 78 kWh battery pack is good for providing energy for up to 450 kilometres of range on a single charge, and can be charged at up to 150kW. This means you can juice up your C40 Recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

PHOTO: Volvo

On the safety front, the car comes with a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as IntelliSafe Surround, which comprises of Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross Traffic Alert and rear collision warning with braking at standstill.

A 360-degree camera has also been fitted to the car, making parking easier by displaying a bird’s-eye view of the car and its immediate surroundings. It highlights objects or vehicles that may be hard to spot using only the windows and mirrors and is especially useful when negotiating tight spaces.

A promising set of features packaged in a car that oozes with Swedish sensibilities - we look forward to putting Volvo's latest crossover through its paces!

This article was first published in Motorist.