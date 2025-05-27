Voraciously hungry? Check out these buffets to get the best bang for your buck

When it comes to buffets, you're already spoiled for choice by the sheer number of options you can pick and choose at your fancy. But here, we've narrowed down the best buffets that give you more bang for your buck. Think dessert bars with 48 flavours of ice cream and gelato, live carvings of tuna sashimi and even unlimited servings of beloved local delights.

Food aside, these buffet places are also known for their aesthetic and cosy vibes, which make them great places to catch up with loved ones. After all, food is best shared in the company of many.

Here are the restaurants' highlights at a glance:

Restaurant Food Highlights Dessert Highlights Halal Certification Event Space Swensen’s Unlimited Geneo, Changi Airport T2, VivoCity Live station satay, pizzas, roast carvings, baked rice and pasta, Asian delights Unlimited ice cream and gelato (48 flavours) with chocolate fountain and toppings ✅ Available at Geneo Hokkaido Sushi M Hotel Agedashi tofu, salmon mentai, handroll, deep-fried karaage, wagyu with kimchi, salmon shioyaki, angus ribeye ❌ ❌ ❌ Colony Ritz Carlton Snow crab, sashimi, kueh pie tee, braised beef short rib, bucatini carbonara, nasi goreng kampung Peanut wrap, tiramisu, ice cream and sorbet (7 flavours) ❌ ❌ Peppermint PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay Hay-smoked grilled wagyu beef belly, Moroccan-style whole lamb, Thai gai ping Warm desserts, Nonya kueh, pastries and gelato. ✅ Available



1. Swensen’s Unlimited at Geneo, Changi Airport T2, VivoCity

If you're a 90s kid, there's a chance you remember birthday parties at Swensen's. The family restaurant prides itself on their extensive ice cream flavour selections, as well as their halal-certified western and local cuisines. For those looking to relive the nostalgia, you can now enjoy all that at Swensen's Unlimited, the diner's buffet counterpart.

You'll find live stations serving satay, a la minute baked rice and pasta, roast carvings and even hand-stretched pizza. Since they're made to order, you'll get to watch a tantalising spectacle as chefs put together your dish before it's served sizzling hot!

It's Swensen's after all, so the buffet also has a dazzling dessert selection. There are 48 flavours of ice cream and gelato, which you can pair with the decadent drippings from a chocolate fountain or enjoy with your choice of toppings such as sprinkles, nuts, marshmallows, and fruits.

The buffet deal is sweetened further for any diners celebrating their birthday at Swensen's Unlimited. They'll get a special Unlimited Birthday Joy Sundae just for the occasion.

The buffet has a 90-minute dining limit, which is more than enough time to savour and explore Swensen's Unlimited's fulfilling choices. Plus, children below the age of four get to enjoy free dining with every paying adult, which means they'll be able to enjoy unlimited desserts at their heart's content!

Swensen's Unlimited is already available at Changi Airport T2 and VivoCity but Westies can rejoice as there's a newly opened outlet at Geneo at Singapore Science Park.

But it's no ordinary outlet. This Swensen's Unlimited boasts a 200-seater space with professional audio and visual services and LED signage. In other words, if you've ever thought of hosting a wedding with the nostalgia of Swensen's, here's where you can actually do it.

It's not just weddings that this Swensen's Unlimited outlet can host. If there's an event you have in mind, like a company dinner and dance or any occasion to celebrate with all your loved ones, Swensen's can curate it for you.





Location Mon - Fri Lunch (11am – 4.30pm) Mon – Thur Dinner (5pm – 11pm) Sat – Sun, Eve of/on PH Lunch



(11am – 4.30pm) Fri – Sun, Eve of/on PH Dinner



(5pm – 11pm) Swensen’s Unlimited Geneo, Changi Airport T2, VivoCity $35 (Adult) $15 (Child) $38 (Adult) $25 (Child) $50 (Adult) $30 (Child) $60 (Adult) $30 (Child)

Swensen's Unlimited

The Acacia @ Geneo

Address: 1 Science Park Drive #01-06, Geneo, Singapore 118221

Changi Airport Terminal 2

Address: 60 Airport Boulevard, #01-03, Changi Airport Terminal 2, Singapore 819643

VivoCity

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, #02-117, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Website: Swensen's Unlimited

2. Hokkaido Sushi at M Hotel

When you've no idea what to eat, Japanese is usually a safe crowd pleaser, which is exactly what you'll find at Hokkaido Sushi at M Hotel.

But the Japanese buffet here takes your regular servings of sushi and sashimi to a whole new level. Diners are treated to a live demonstration of tuna carving - just as it's done at Tsukiji Market. Watch as sushi chefs deftly slice through an 80kg Bluefin, after which you'll get to sink your teeth into the fresh slices at the buffet.

It's not just the tuna that's fresh; other seafood is also air-flown fresh daily from Japan to feed hungry buffet-goers. Beyond that, you'll also other authentic Japanese staples like yakitori, udon and tempura at this buffet. It's no wonder Hokkaido Sushi is counted as one of the most popular Japanese buffets in Singapore.

For special occasions, select a seat at the sushi counter where you'll get to see sushi prepped right before your eyes. But if you prefer a more private space to celebrate, the restaurant has four private rooms available for booking.





Location Weekday Lunch Weekday Dinner Weekend Lunch Weekend Dinner Hokkaido Sushi M Hotel Mon- Fri $45++ (Adult)

$27++ (Child) Mon- Fri $56++ (Adult)

$30++ (Child) Sat/Sun/PH $49++ (Adult)

$27++ (Child) Sat/Sun/PH $56++ (Adult)

$30++ (Child)

*Child Pricing is only in effect for diners below 1.4m in height.

Hokkaido Sushi at M Hotel

Address: 81 Anson Road, Level 9, M Hotel Singapore, Singapore 079908

Phone: (65+) 6221 3075

Email: HokkaidoFineDining@gmail.com

Website: Hokkaido Sushi

3. Colony at The Ritz Carlton

If variety's the name, Colony's the game. Western, Italian, Japanese and Singaporean cuisine are all available in its buffet menu. Trust us when we say you'll want to come prepared to feast - crowd favourites like pork belly, risotto, nasi goreng, satay and tandoori chicken are just scratching the surface of what's available here.

Aside from mains, there are also appetisers and small bites at the ready for eaters too impatient to wait at live stations. Head over to the cold section for fresh seafood, salads, cold cuts and cheeses. Otherwise, warm up your belly with roast meats and even dim sum.

Post meal delights are also at the ready, with chilled fruit juices and desserts. Six flavours of ice cream and sorbet and a la minute desserts like tiramisu and peanut wrap are there for diners with a second stomach for a sweet treat. If cold desserts aren't your fancy, there are also baked goods like cookies and chocolate truffles available.

Location Weekday Lunch (12 – 230 pm) Weekday Dinner (6 –1030 pm) Weekend Lunch (12 –1030pm) Weekend Dinner (6 – 1030pm) Colony Ritz Carlton Mon- Fri $74++ (Adult)

$37++ (Child) Sun-Thu $96++ (per person) Sat only $78++ (Adult)

$39++ (Child) Fri/Sat/PH $118++ (Adult)

$59++ (Child)

*Child prices are only in effect for children six to 12 years of age.

Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore



Address: 7 Raffles Avenue, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Singapore 039799

Phone: (65+) 6434 5288

Email: rc.sinrz.restaurantreservations@ritzcarlton.com

Website: Colony at The Ritz-Carlton Singapore

4. Peppermint Roast & Grill Buffet at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

Most buffets offer a plethora of seafood options like sushi, lobster and snow crab. But if you're more carnivore than pescatarian, then the Roast & Grill Buffet at Peppermint in Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay would be right up your alley.

True to its name, this halal-certified buffet's focal point is its sizzling meats prepared with international inspiration from other countries. Moroccan lamb, hay-smoked wagyu beef belly and Indonesian ayam bakar are just a few of the many meaty highlights available to diners. There's even an open kitchen display, meaning you'll be able to delight in hearing and watching your choice of meat sizzle and brown before it makes its way to the buffet lineup.

But don't worry if you aren't the biggest fan of red meat. There's grilled Thai-style seafood, salt-baked whole seabass and mala grilled fish collar to fill up on. To finish, the buffet also offers a sizeable range of desserts like Nonya kueh and gelato.





Location Weekday Lunch (12 – 230 pm) Weekday Dinner (6 –1030 pm) Weekend Lunch (12 –3pm) Weekend Dinner (6 – 1030pm) Peppermint PARKROYAL COLLECTION Mon-Thu $72++ (Adult)

$36++ (Child) Mon-Thu $98++ (Adult)

$49++ (Child) Fri-Sun



$82++ (Adult)

$41++ (Child) Fri-Sun $112++ (Adult)

$56++ (Child)

*Smart Casual dressing is required. Children below the age of 6 are entitled to free dining.

*Adults are considered above the age of 12, children between 6 to 12.

Peppermint Roast & Grill at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay



Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Level 4, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore 039594

Phone: (+65) 6845 1000

Email: enquiry.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com

Website: Roast & Grill Buffet at Peppermint

Have a feast at best bang for your buck buffets in Singapore

These buffets offer grand dining delights at great prices. Foodies and families who are starving for an indulgent dining out can look forward to fulfilling this list, bound to meet your every preference and leave you satisfied.

