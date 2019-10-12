The wacky, big-money world of pet influencers

They have millions of followers on Instagram. They generate major profits for their owners. They are... pet influencers.

Grumpy Cat, Lil Bub, Boo the Pomeranian and Doug the Pug are just some of the internet's star animals, who do everything from support worthy causes to promote major brands.

The death this week of Lil Bub, a cat whose tongue was always hanging out due to genetic anomalies, inspired a wave of emotion that highlighted the internet's power to elevate just about anything to cult status.

"She was a ray of pure joy in my life and so many others," said one Instagram user, who uses the handle @missmaddyg.

Lil Bub rose to fame after her adoption in 2011, when her owner, music producer Mike Bridavsky, began posting photos and updates about her online.

Her story garnered three million followers on Facebook, 2.4 million on Instagram and more than 800,000 on Twitter.

Bub's fame eventually caught the attention of scientists.

In May 2015, researchers at the University of Missouri sequenced her genome as part of a project to determine what genetic variations had caused her adorable deformities.

Bridavsky also started a national fund for special needs pets, the first of its kind, with Bub serving as its face.