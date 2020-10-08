Wah! 10.10 movie deal: Weekend shows at Golden Village for only $10!

Looking to catch a movie this weekend? You're in luck! From now till Sunday ( Oct 11), Golden Village is offering an exclusive online deal: $10 weekend tickets (U.P. $13.50)!

Promotion details:

Tickets for this promotion will be sold from 5pm today (Oct 7,2020) to 11.59 pm on Sunday (11 Oct 2020)

Promotion tickets are only valid for movie screenings from Oct 9 to 11, 2020

Promotion tickets are valid for all GV cinemas except GV Capitol

Promotion is valid for online and iGV app purchases with promo codes only (ie. Don't stroll into the box office looking for a discount)

Promotion is limited to the first 500 tickets daily

Offer not valid for the following:

Box office and Automated Ticketing Machine purchases

Premium-priced films/cinemas/seats (e.g. 3D films, etc)

Sneaks

Tamil films

Gold Class and Gold Class Express

Gemini seats

Duo Deluxe and Deluxe Plus seats

Dolby Atmos screenings

D-Box screenings

Grand seats

Film festivals, film marathons, premieres, group bookings and special movie packages

Wondering which movies you can use these weekend tickets for? Well, here are some films you can catch at GV this weekend:

My People, My Homeland, an anthology of five short films produced by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yi Mou

The live-action Pinocchio film, which was just released last week

The War With Grandpa, starring Robert de Niro

Jackie Chan action flick Vanguard

Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification, the highly-anticipated follow-up to the international blockbuster "Ne Zha" and the second chapter in the Fengshen Cinematic Universe

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.