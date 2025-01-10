'Wait, this isn't Gardens by the Bay?' Shanghai's new plant dome leaves netizens surprised and puzzled

Singapore's Gardens by the Bay boasts green and nature-based attractions, including a giant greenhouse filled with various types of plants and flowers, and a towering indoor waterfall.

Well, now there's another attraction outside of Singapore that also fits that description — Shanghai's Greenhouse located in the Shanghai Expo Culture Park.

In fact, the features within the Greenhouse appear so strikingly similar to that at Gardens by the Bay that a TikTok clip highlighting this likeness has gone viral, with some netizens from Singapore branding the Shanghai attraction a "copycat".

The video, posted on Thursday (Jan 9) by user noteggtan, had various shots comparing the Greenhouse and Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, like waterfalls cascading down mountain installations, floral walls and aerial walkways.

According to online magazine Smart Shanghai, the Shanghai Greenhouse, which used to be a steel factory, features four main sections: a visitor centre and three themed areas — including Clouds Forest, which netizens have pointed out is exactly like Gardens by the Bay's own Cloud Forest.

"Even the name was copied?" said a TikTok user in the comments' section of the video.

Another comment read: "Wait, this isn't Gardens by the Bay?"

"Looks familiar," a netizen pointed out.

"Legit looks good though," another comment said.

One commentor thought that the new attraction looked better and they would "definitely visit this place in Shanghai".

Several netizens took these similarities as compliments to Gardens by the Bay.

"A fantastic attraction that other countries also want to replicate. Well done Singapore!" one commented.

Another said: "Imitation is the best form of flattery?"

The Shanghai Greenhouse opened on Sept 20 last year, according to Smart Shanghai.

A day ticket to the attraction currently starts at $18.30 for adults on Klook.

