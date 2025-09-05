Walk, complete quests and explore MRT stations to get Hello Kitty merchandise in LTA's new campaign

Hello Kitty fans, it's time to put on your walking shoes and thinking caps because the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has a new challenge for you called Hello Kitty's Move Lite Adventure.

In November, those who register for the event can participate in three kinds of online and physical activities — Daily Quests, Virtual Run/Walk Challenge and Digital Stamp Rally — to earn coins and redeem exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise, shared LTA on their website and social media platforms on Thursday (Sept 4).

For Daily Quests, which will be held from Nov 1 to 21, participants can test their knowledge on a range of public transport-related questions.

A new question will appear every day and 60, 80 or 100 coins will be awarded for correct answers based on difficulty levels. Those who play these daily stand a chance to collect up to 1,600 coins.

As for the Virtual Run/Walk challenge, which will happen from Nov 1 to 21, participants can earn up to 2,100 coins by walking or running to complete 12 distance milestones all the way up to 50km.

Those who hit their first 3km milestone will also earn an exclusive Hello Kitty e-certificate.

The Digital Stamp Rally will be from Nov 7 to 21 and participants will need to go on an adventure across Singapore's rail system and check in at 15 MRT stations to collect unique Hello Kitty digital stamps and coins.

Keen on participating? All you need to do is sign up on the campaign's website, create an account, engage in activities to collect coins and exchange these coins for rewards like merchandise, vouchers and lucky draw chances.

Some examples of merchandise that will be available are adventure challenge medals and ecobags.

There will also be bag charms, phone chains, acrylic fridge magnets and enamel pins in the form of surprise boxes.

Participants who sign up before Sept 30 will earn 300 extra coins. Those who sign up after will get 200 coins.

Want more points? You can earn 20 coins for each friend who signs up when they use your referral code, up to a total of 2,000 coins. Additionally, if you share your badges, you can score an extra 20 coins and there are 200 coins up for grabs.

The finale and collection event will be on Nov 22 and 23 at One Holland Village.

