Wander from home: See the gothic beauty and dynamic art culture of Barcelona, Spain

While Covid-19 measures are gradually loosening up all around the world, leisure travelling might not be an option for some time yet.

For those who cannot wait to jet set overseas and experience the food and culture of a distant foreign land, this edition of Wander From Home is taking you on a virtual tour of a beautiful city oozing old world charm and an incredible art culture — Barcelona, Spain.

Appreciate the Draconic Architecture of the Casa Batlló

One of Antoni Gaudí’s best works, the Casa Batlló – also known as the House of Bones – is a sight to behold with its unusual bone-like exterior and skull mask balconies.

Built in the image of a dragon, this arresting building adopts an Art Nouveau style and features a draconian scaled roof and a kaleidoscope of blue, mauve, and green tiles. The interior is equally stunning in all its stained glass, bright tiles and polished wood glory.

A virtual tour of the Casa Batlló is available on its official website and on Youtube.

Immerse yourself in the whimsical at the Picasso Museum

Founded in 1973, the Picasso Museum hosts one of the most extensive collections of Pablo Picasso’s works, with over 4,000 peculiar and whimsical pieces, including ones donated to the museum by Picasso himself.

Housed in five adjoining medieval palaces, the museum’s exterior is enough to invoke unparalleled wonder, but the true highlight remains the vibrant and iconic works of the man-made his mark in the art world.

An online collection of the Picasso Museum’s pieces is available on its official website. A virtual tour of the medieval palaces is available here.

Visit a UNESCO World Heritage Site at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau

The Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, also known as the Hospital of the Holy Cross and Saint Paul, is truly more reminiscent of a grand theatre.

Founded in 1401 by the merger of six smaller medieval hospitals, the UNESCO World Heritage site’s attraction is its beautiful art nouveau architecture.

Widely recognised as Catalan architect Lluís Domènech I Montaner’s most important work, it spans 10 city blocks. The complex now houses a cultural centre and a research facility.

A live interactive tour of Barcelona’s Barrio Gótico

The heart of Barcelona’s gothic beauty lies in the Barrio Gótico, or the Gothic Quarter. The historic centre of the old city of Barcelona, it’s a beautiful labyrinth of narrow lanes sandwiched between towering buildings and gothic arches.

The Gothic Quarter is rich with the allure of the old and the archaic, encompassing the oldest parts of the city, including the remains of the city’s Roman wall. At some point in history, the Barrio Gótico was home to renowned artists like Pablo Picasso and Joan Miro.

A live, interactive online tour with a professional tour guide is available here. Tickets start at $45.

Explore the city through the ultimate Barcelona walk-through

Tourist hotspots and landmarks are a must when travelling, but when it comes to Barcelona, nothing beats walking through the busy streets and taking in the subtle touches of gothic wonder present everywhere.

From the cobblestoned streets to the aged walls of buildings, this two-hour walk-through of Barcelona will make you feel as if you were experiencing a city rich in art, history and culture in person.

Admire the Sagrada Família

The undisputed gem of Barcelona, The Basílica de la Sagrada Família is another of Antoni Gaudí’s architectural masterpieces. The towering “Sandcastle Cathedral” started construction in 1882 and remains in progress to this day.

Featuring numerous pale columns reminiscent of a forest of trees, the Sagrada Família is widely considered an artistic and architectural marvel. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the resting place of Gaudí.

A virtual tour of the The Basílica de la Sagrada Famíliais available on its official website.

Fill your belly with a tour of Barcelonian Delicacies

Barcelona is the mecca of Spanish cuisine and a foodie’s dream come true. Embark on 30 minute virtual food tour that will bring you to 10 food stops that will give you a taste of the best Barcelona has to offer.

From the rustic escalivada to the heavenly seafood fideuá, it’ll leave you hankering after some Spanish food.

