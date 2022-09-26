Wanderfolk: Head In The Clouds music festival returns and deals worth snagging this September - for today

Gearing up for end-year travel? Our travel news feature, Wanderfolk is here to solve the dilemma of which destinations to hit and the best deals for your rocking holiday. This month’s edition brings you booming music festivals, culinary delights from award-wining chefs and the latest stays. Here’s what to expect:

Get on Cloud Nine in Jakarta & Manila

After a successful run in Los Angeles this August, 88rising is bringing the heat to Asia in December. Making its much awaited debut in Jakarta and Manila, the music label amplifying Asian artists is getting the party started with their Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival.

Headliners this year include Indonesian talents like NIKI and Rich Brian, along with favourites like Joji, Jackson Wang, YOASOBI, Warren Hue, and special guest ​​Grammy-nominated electronic producer Kaskade.

88rising’s Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival runs in Jakarta (Dec 3 - 4, 2022) and Manila (Dec 9 - 10, 2022). For tickets and more information, click here.

Retreat to Jimbaran

Surrounded by lush gardens in serene Jimbaran, Royal Tulip Springhill Resort is a Balinese themed retreat with both spacious hotel rooms and villas for a tranquil getaway.

From now till March 31, 2023, they’re offering The Ultimate Vacation package that features accommodation in their comfortable Deluxe Room, daily breakfast at Basil & Thyme Restaurant, complimentary airport drop off or pick up, and free entry to Locca Sea House with welcome drinks for two.

Other benefits include 40 per cent off for laundry and 20 per cent off for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Prices start from IDR1,240,000 nett per night, with a minimum of two nights stay.

Royal Tulip Springhill Resort Jimbaran is located at Jl. Jimbaran Hijau Kelod, Jimbaran, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia, p. +62 361 6205888, e. reservation@rtspringhillresort.com.

Cathy Pacific’a Biggest Sale Returns

Hong Kong carrier, Cathay Pacific is welcoming travel back with their banging Fly Fiesta sale. Enjoy discounted prices starting from just $300 to world-wide destinations on their extensive network. Featured destinations in the economy class include Hong Kong ($300), London ($1150), Paris ($1038), Frankfurt ($1038), Madrid ($1060), and New York ($1315).

Travellers save more with payment by Mastercard too, with $100 off a minimum spend of S$800. Limited to the first 200 transactions, apply discount code CXMC100 at checkout for trips until 1 January 2023

Cathay Pacific’s Fly Fiesta sale runs from now till Sept 30, 2022, for travel between now till 25 March 25, 2023. For more information, click here.

Live Well, Travel Well with Banyan Tree Group

In celebration of 14 years of service, Singaporean multinational hospitality brand Banyan Tree has launched its inaugural Live Well, Travel Well campaign. Interweaving this spirit of living well with travel, the campaign invites you to reconnect and rejuvenate with up to 33 per cent savings.

Not only is the offer valid on hotel and resort stays at their 60 properties including their Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa, Escape, Garrya, Homm and Veya brands, it applies to spa treatments, selected handcrafted gifts, and signature spa skincare products too.

Banyan Tree Group’s Live Well, Travel Well Campaign runs from Sept 14 to Oct 4, 2022 for stays between Sept 14, 2022 and Sept 30, 2023. For bookings and more information, click here.

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort opens its doors

Known for its quirky hotels and Airbnbs, Khao Yai town in Thailand has become quite the destination. The latest to open its doors, InterContinental Khao Yai explores the golden age of train travel during King Rama V’s reign through its unique designed by award-winning architect and interior designer Bill Bensley.

Perched on a 19-hectare space, with 30,000 trees and over five lakes, the pet-friendly stay makes for a good option if you are looking to indulge in nature, relax in the spa or embark on outdoor adventures. Look forward to a series of opening offers like the Allure of Luxury in Khao Yai, where guests can enjoy breakfast for two, nightly accrued F&B resort credit, and a high-tea experience for two at the resort’s signature Tea Carriage.

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort is located at 262 Moo 6 Pong Talong Sub-District, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima, 30450, Thailand. For bookings and more information, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.