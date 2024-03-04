Wanderlust era: Changi Airport Group to give away a pair of flight tickets to mystery city weekly

Aching to jet off to a new travel destination but not sure where to go to?

Maybe you could let Changi Airport Group decide for you.

From now till March 31, they'll be unveiling four alphabet letters, each representing a city.

All participants need to do is identify the city from the letter of the week, which will be revealed in a video on Changi Airport Group's YouTube page, and they stand a chance to win return flight tickets to that destination.

Those who've been to Terminal 2 before would probably be familiar with its iconic solari board.

Since the terminal underwent a makeover, it "embarked on a globe-trotting adventure" to destinations from A to Z.

And if you've joined in on identifying the city from the letter of the week and give a correct entry, you'll be given a chance in a lucky draw to win return air tickets to any of the 26 cities that was visited by the solari board.

There is no limit to the number of answers one can submit, so the more, the merrier.

The letter for this week is B and the answers will be revealed on March 8.

All winners will be announced from April 3 onwards.

