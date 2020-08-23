Want to build strength? Then stop buying into these 7 myths

Combining strength training and cardio will help you build lean muscles. Strength training is also important to help you build muscle for weight loss and weight maintenance.

Furthermore, you will not gain muscle mass overnight. You may have been misled by images of bodybuilders.

The bulk of muscles on bodybuilders does not purely stem from lifting weights but often involves extended periods of specialised training, strict diet plans and supplements.

So do not think that doing strength training twice or thrice a week will cause unwanted bulking. If you are looking for a toned body, the key is having a balance between strength training, cardio and diet.