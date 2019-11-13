Want to busk in Singapore? Here's how to get your busking licence

Read also

You must always clearly display your Busking Card. This is to inform the public and the authorities that you are permitted to busk.

In addition, buskers have to perform at their designated busking sites and times, from 10 am to 10 pm daily.

If you are busking as a group, you must ensure that all members of the group are present when busking, as stand-ins are not allowed.

For more information, please refer to the Let's Busk Guide by NAC. You can download the guide here.

WHAT AM I NOT ALLOWED TO DO AS A BUSKER?

Under the Terms and Conditions of the Busking Scheme, you are not allowed to sell any items or merchandise (e.g. caricatures, music CDs). This is considered hawking and is not permitted under the Busking Scheme.

In addition, while you can accept voluntary tips, you are not permitted to actively solicit for tips from the public.

As a busker, you should also comply with Singapore's constitutional laws at all times when performing. i.e. your performance must not:

Offend public morality or pose a threat to national security;

Offend any race or religion; or

Undermine the authority or legitimacy of the government and public institutions.

In addition, under the Busking Scheme Terms & Conditions for Buskers, your busking act must not:

Be vulgar, offensive or obscene in nature;

Be derogatory or defamatory of any third-party; and

Bring dispute or prejudice to the NAC in any way.

Buskers are only permitted to use sound amplification devices that are battery-operated. The sound level generated from busking activities should not exceed 65 dBA.

Do note that your licence may be withdrawn if there is a breach of any of the Busking Scheme Terms & Conditions.

WHAT LICENSES MIGHT I NEED IF I INTED TO BUSK FOR FUNDRAISING PURPOSES?

The Busking Scheme is not for the purpose of fundraising for a cause or an organisation.

If you would like to raise funds, you should not apply for a busking licence. Instead, you may need to obtain licences such as:

An Arts Entertainment Licence from the Infocomm Media Development Authority; or

A Public Entertainment Licence from the Singapore Police Force; or

A House-to-House and Street Collections Licence from the Singapore Police Force.

Do note that for any fund-raising activity in Orchard Road, you will also need to obtain permission from the Singapore Tourism Board.

In addition, you will also need to obtain approvals from the relevant authorities (such as the management/owner of buildings, Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Land Authority, and Land Transport Authority) on whose premises the collection of funds will be carried out, before you can proceed with fundraising.

WHAT IF I WANT TO GO INTO COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCES?

There have been instances where buskers have been approached by members of the public to perform at weddings or corporate events. This is not prohibited under the Busking Scheme.

While the Busking Scheme is managed by the NAC, buskers are not employed by it.