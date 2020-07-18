Want a designer facial experience at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Similar to any professional facial you get, cleansing your skin is an important first step. When it comes to pampering yourself at home, opt for a luxurious cleanser.

This is infused with an exclusive, low molecular weight hyaluronic acid to increase its bioavailability – its penetration and longevity is said to be 13 times greater than a standard hyaluronic acid.

It is also formulated with a combination of four exclusive bio-revitalising flowers to restore the regenerative powers of stem cells in the skin for a healthier, more youthful-looking complexion.