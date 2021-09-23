Want to feel like you're in Squid Game without getting shot to death? Here's how to DIY the K-drama's honeycomb candy

Even if you haven't watched the recently released Netflix original Squid Game, you've probably heard of it or seen the memes.

The exhilarating South Korean drama sees desperate and debt-ridden contestants battling it out to snag the grand cash prize. Those who fail to complete the various tasks are killed in cold blood. Gruesome.

Unsurprisingly, many TikTokers have jumped onto the bandwagon and created their own content revolving around the show. A popular video by home cook and TikTok user Alderic even teaches you how to create the iconic honeycomb candy featured in the show.

For some context, this candy is a popular sweet that many Koreans would remember from their childhood. It's made from sugar and before hardening, it'd be stamped with a cookie cutter-like utensil, forming a shape.

According to Gwangju News, street vendors in the 1970s to 1990s would challenge customers to trim away the edges of the impressed shape using only a pin and the hard part of the task was getting out the shape in one perfect piece. If successful, the customers won small cash prizes.

In Squid Game, the rules are similar but there's a nasty consequence if you don't get the shape out perfectly in time — you get shot to death.

If you're not too keen on being gunned down but still want to taste the candy, you can follow the recipe in Alderic's video.

Tools

Metallic surface (Alderic uses a metal pan)

Circular press (Alderic uses a metal cup)

Small pan/ladle

Cookie cutter

Toothpick

Honeycomb candy ingredients

One tablespoon of sugar

1/8 teaspoon of baking soda

Oil

Instructions

Oil the metallic surface and circular press. Add one tablespoon of sugar to the small pan or ladle and heat it over a flame until you get a nice, loose sugar syrup. Add a pinch or 1/8 teaspoon of baking soda and stir the mixture vigorously. You should get a light brown foam that is similar to dalgona coffee. Pour the mixture on the metallic surface and press down on it firmly with the circular press. Before the mixture cools and hardens, use your cookie cutter to press a shape onto it.

After you make your honeycomb candy, you can use a toothpick to try and cut out the shape.

@aldericc Reply to @tifaclocxii I'm not here anymore but here are some tips for those of you planning to make this #sgfoodie #squidgame ♬ original sound - Alderic

Alderic also created a separate TikTok video where he shared some tips on how to make the cooking process smoother:

If you don't have a metallic surface on hand, you can always use parchment paper or a bed of sugar to prevent the candy from sticking. Use a small pan or ladle. If not, it will be very hard to mix your ingredients, especially after you add the baking soda. Be patient with the heating process. This will allow the sugar to dissolve while remaining relatively white. The faster you go, the more bitter the end product will be. If you've never caramelised sugar before, go slowly. After adding the baking soda, spend some time mixing and fluffing up the mixture, making sure the colour is even. Keep the mixture warm by going on and off the flame. The consistency should be super light, fluffy and creamy. Once you pour out the mixture, it will cool down rapidly, so have your mould on standby.

melissateo@asiaone.com