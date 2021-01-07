Want to get Lim Chee Guan bak kwa for CNY 2021? You'll have to order online when their website is back up

Every year, there are long queues outside Lim Chee Guan outlets as people wait in line to purchase their bak kwa for Chinese New Year (CNY). Well, there won't be any snaking lines this year even as the festive season approaches.

Instead, you'll have to go to their website to make your orders, all because of social distancing measures. All physical Lee Chee Guan outlets will not sell their barbecued items over the counter from Jan 20 to Feb 9.

Lim Chee Guan director Rod Lim told The New Paper that though queueing for the brand's bak kwa has become a tradition of sorts for some customers, "we have no choice but to let go of this tradition for the safety of our customers and staff".

"The well-being of our customers and our staff is our top priority," added Lim.

Customers can choose a date between Jan 13 and Feb 9 for deliveries, which start from $15 per order, with free delivery if you order more than 15kg of barbecued meats.

Bak kwa prices usually rise as CNY draws nearer, but a spokesperson for Lim Chee Guan said the brand will "try our best to maintain the prices".

It would seem that many Singaporeans are rushing to make their orders already. At the time of writing, their website limcheeguan.com.sg is unaccessible "due to overwhelming response".

However, some customers shared that they managed to make an order after trying a few times during the day.

May the odds be in your favour if you are looking to get your hands on Lim Chee Guan bak kwa for CNY 2021.

