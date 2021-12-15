Want holiday vibes? Head over to these Instagram-worthy Christmas displays

Who says Christmas in Singapore can't have feels? Whether you're seeking a backdrop for festive couple photos, or whether you simply want to enjoy some of the holiday vibes without actually flying overseas for a holiday, here's where to go in Singapore to enjoy a Christmas-y atmosphere:

Chanel's Holiday Cosmos-sphere

Located in ION Ochard's outdoor plaza, this 18m-high installation is a delight to the eyes and to the nose - step inside and you'll be treated to a light show and to the scent of Chanel No 5 wafting through the air.

Wisma Atria Whims & Fancies

For this year's Christmas display, Wisma Atria partnered with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central to create its Alice's Adventures in Wonderland-themed decor. The winning design immerses shoppers in the Mad Hatter's tea party, replete with magic toadstools, animatronic flowers, and a six-metre Queen of Hearts Christmas tree.

Chijmes Outdoor Skating Rink

Is there anything more romantic than skating hand-in-hand beneath the moonlight? For just $5 per entry (not including rental of additional skating equipment like knee guards or a skating seal), you can somewhat relive your last overseas winter holiday by gliding along Chijmes' outdoor lawn with your love one.

Find out more here

Snow Play Domes at Capitol Piazza

If booking a snow dome in Finland seems unfeasible this Christmas, well, let Capitol's Snow Domes serve as a photo-worthy alternative until you can visit the real thing. These are also $5 per entry for a 30-minute session, so go here to find out more.

Around the World at Jewel

Jewel's Christmas extravaganza aptly features global locales adorned in twinkly lights. After entering through the 16-metre Christmas tree, you'll be able to snap photos with the Eiffel Tower, safari animals, and at a Japanese hot spring.

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Christmas Wonderland is back, and this year, the event features eight dazzling light displays, including the seven-storey Spalliera, the Magical Carriage, and the Enchanted Bridge. You can also stop by the Mistletoe Alley Christmas market for some Christmas shopping, or enjoy some holiday jingles as the Supertree lights dance to our favourite Christmas tunes.

Find out more here

Christmas at Marina Bay Sands

Like Jewel, Marina Bay Sands' Christmas display is "Around the World"-themed, featuring a grand colonnade decorated with neon signages from different cities. Once you're done snapping photos, head over to the Little Luxury Stars Avenue, where you can go window shopping amidst twinkly lights and festive Christmas trees.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.