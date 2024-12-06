Want more curry sauce? McDonald's to charge for extra condiments from January

Double-dipping into your favourite sauces from McDonald's will soon cost you.

From Jan 2, 2025, the fast-food chain will be charging extra for any additional condiments requested.

Every item will have a specific number of condiments given with it for free. If customers ask for more, however, they will be charged for every additional packet or tub, said McDonald's on their website's Condiments Policy page.

McDonald's Curry, BBQ and Honey Mustard sauces will only come free of charge with orders that have McNuggets. Any additional requests for sauces will be met with a charge of 50 cents per tub.

Other condiments subject to these charges include salad dressing, which will cost an additional 70 cents per packet, as well as pancake syrup and whipped butter, which will cost an additional 50 cents per tub.

McDonald's will continue to provide ketchup and garlic chilli sauce at no charge "based on fixed allocation to a food order", the company stated.

These changes aim to "help manage food waste and rising food costs", McDonald's Singapore wrote.

"We seek our customers' understanding and hope they will continue to enjoy the food - and sauces - they love."

The company also encourages those who feel strongly about the changes to get in touch with them via their feedback form or by speaking directly to a manager.

Charges common in other countries

Some McDonald's outlets around the world, including those in the US and the UK already charge for additional condiments.

In the US, sauce policies seem to differ among stores. One post shared on Reddit in 2023 shows a McDonald's drive-through signboard that lists exactly how many sauces should come with different amount of nuggets.

McDonald's in the UK charges about 10 pence (17 cents) for most sauces and 80 pence for the our Cream and Chive, Sweet Chilli and Smoky BBQ dips, according to website McDonald's Wrap of the Day.

