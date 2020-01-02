Want to rid your home of lizards? Here are some easy tips from a new mum!

roshni mahtani
Of all the common household rodents, rats and lizards are perhaps the most bothersome. While there are certain areas of Singapore like the skate park, where the rats and rodent problems are especially troublesome, pests like lizards can be found almost everywhere. While some love their geckos and consider to be nature's pest control, others-like me-despise them. So I thought I'd share what I have learned about how to get rid of lizards with other mums out there.

DO YOU WANT TO KNOW HOW TO GET RID OF LIZARDS? HERE ARE SOME MUM-APPROVED HACKS

Whether or not you consider your pest problem troublesome enough to warrant pest control, when you have a baby around the house, the last thing you want is are reptiles spreading germs across your home.

Pest control companies like Rentokil Singapore and Pestoff have had a great track record in exterminating bothersome pests in a non-toxic manner. They come highly recommended for getting rid of almost all kinds of pests.

However, if you don't want to do something that disruptive and expensive, there are several less costly methods that you can try yourself at home.

Since I had a small baby when I decided to make my home lizard free, the first thing on my mind was the safety of my child. So I dug up some information on how to get rid of lizards and got myself some easy-to-do tips.

1. HOW TO GET RID OF LIZARDS? SET STICKY TRAPS

First I got myself some double sided scotch tape. A quick trip to Popular or any other bookstore and you can arm yourself with all the supplies that you may need.

I pasted this scotch tape all around the places where I usually saw the lizards roam around. If you don't have a clue about the pests' whereabouts, you can start off around door gaps, rubbish chutes and gaps in windows.

This way you seal off all entry points and when the lizards that are already inside try to leave, they will get stuck to the scotch tape. Once they are stuck, simply remove the tape and throw it away, only to seal the vent shut once again.

2. HOW TO GET RID OF LIZARDS? PURCHASE REPELLENTS

Another alternative is to buy the rodent repellent sticky paper from NTUC or Giant. This basically does the same thing as the scotch tape.

For lizards, you may also try non-toxic repellents like Hyperion or Wet feet. They can be sprayed on the walls to make them too slippery for the lizards to walk comfortably on. Once you have put the repellent on the walls, the lizards are sure to fall off on the floor.

Therefore, if you are planning to use this repellent, also be sure that your child does not stray on to the floor without supervision.

You may have to re-coat the surface of the walls periodically to make sure that the lizards don't come back again anytime soon.

3. HOW TO GET RID OF LIZARDS? MESH THINGS UP!

If your flat doesn't have wire mesh on the doors and windows, make sure that you get all openings covered up with mesh.

These mesh screen will not only deter lizards from coming in, but will also make openings compact enough to deter mosquitoes, flies and rats. This is perhaps the most sensible and humane method for keeping your home pest-free.

4. HOW TO GET RID OF LIZARDS? WHEN ALL ELSE FAILS, GOOD OL' WHITE CHALK CAN HELP

Mostly, a wire mesh, repellents and scotch tape will help you to get rid of pests completely but just in case these do not work up to your expectation, you can also try a special white chalk which also acts as a repellent.

Using this white chalk, you can mark the boundaries of all doors and windows and other entrances to your house. These markings will keep the pests from entering your home but remember, they may be toxic for your baby.

But these are all temporary solutions to get rid of the lizards. If you want to prevent lizards from ever appearing again, you need to eradicate the lizard's food supply. The only way to do that is to keep your home spotlessly clean, free of dust and dirt or to get a cat!

This article was first published in the Asian parent.

