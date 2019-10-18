Want to score a job at Grab? Here are 3 tips to get hired

From the GrabCar decals and GrabFood riders on the road to the GrabPay wobblers at the cashier, Singapore is seeing bright green at every turn — and we’re not imagining it.

Grab is Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing company, and is literally what they call a “unicorn”, which is a tech start-up that’s valued at over $1 billion.

In less than 7 years, the company has expanded beyond their initial core business of ride-hailing, and broke into the food delivery, e-payments and FinTech space.

They acquired their main competitor Uber Technologies (SEA) in Mar 2018, and secured US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) of funding from investors like the SoftBank Vision Fund in their latest financing round.

With a growing team of over 3,000 employees in Singapore and 6,000 globally, Grab shows no signs of slowing down.

According to a report by The Straits Times, they are aggressively expanding — opening up some 1,000 technology jobs across its research and development centres in the region.

TLDR; Grab is the hottest tech firm of the moment.

So what does it actually take to score a career at Grab?

As part of “What It Takes”, a podcast series by MoneySmart and Workforce Singapore (WSG), we chat with Grab’s Head of GrabPay, Gary Wong, for some insight on what goes on behind the scenes of the glamorous Grab.

Gary has led the GrabPay team for the past 1.5 years, and one of the his initial tasks was to hire the right team to take the Grab’s mobile payments arm to the next level.

“We had so much ambition and opportunity, and we needed to hire well and hire fast,” he said.