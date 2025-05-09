Want something for mum that aren't flowers or chocolates? Here are some practical Mother's Day gifts

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and it's time for us to show the superwomen in our lives that we care.

Instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, which are great gifts nevertheless, consider surprising her with something that she'll be able to use every day.

From self-care treats to home essentials, here are some practical gift ideas to show love to your mum this Mother's Day.

E-book reader

If your mum loves reading, check out e-book readers like the Kobo Clara Colour – which can store up to 12,000 e-books or 75 audio books.

Compact and lightweight for easy reading on the go, this e-reader also has a substantial battery life – with each charge being able to last up to 42 days.

The font sizes, style and margins are also adjustable so mums can customise their reading experience into one that’s the most comfortable for them.

Another option is the Kindle Paperwhite, which has a thin design that's great for carrying around and storing away.

It also has a large, glare-free screen that makes reading easier on the eyes.

To prevent distractions, the model also doesn't have any additional applications like social media or notifications so mums can fully dive into their books.

Supplements

Being a mum is no walk in the park. This Mother’s Day, let the superwoman of your life recharge with supplements like Brand’s Essence of Chicken.

In addition to being easy-to-drink and compact enough for busy on-the-go days, they can also be used in recipes, making them a hit with many – including mothers who cook.

On top of the original, there's also a variety of other flavours available, each targeting different needs such as ones with cordyceps for working professionals and seniors, with tangkwei for women and with american ginseng and licorice for busy adults to enhance overall well-being.

Another great supplement to consider is the tear-and-sip sachets from The Purest Co.

Coming in a variety of flavours with different functions like the Collagen Glow Berries, Supergreens Antioxidant Juice, Ginseng Turmeric Superjuice and more, there's something for every mum to help give her a boost any time and anywhere.

Air purifier

We all want our mums to be healthy – and a clean environment is crucial for maintaining good health.

This Mother’s Day, consider getting your loved ones an air purifier like the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde – which can help capture up to 99 per cent of dust, viruses and pollutants while detecting and destroying formaldehyde.

Plus, the design is also sleek and minimalistic, so it goes with any home and space.

The PRISM+ Aura is also another option.

Designed with Singapore's context in mind, this model helps combat allergens that are common in our country's hot and humid environment.

For easy control, it also comes with a Smart Home app where users can set timers and monitor air quality.

Coffee machine

Create a cafe experience right at home for mum with Nespresso’s Vertuo coffee machine. It's easy to use and equipped with a self-cleaning function.

The Nespresso Vertuo can make coffee in several styles ranging from espressos to lattes and cappuccinos.

Alternatively, you can also consider getting illy's Y3.3 iperEspresso Machine.

Sleek and compact, it can fit into smaller spaces. The model comes with two coffee-style options: espresso and americano, and users can select their desired temperature and volume while making the coffee.

Cookware set

For those looking for something that’s not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional, consider a cookware set like the Modori Sodam Cookware Set.

Each set includes two cooking pots of different sizes, a frying pan, multi-functional handle and multi-use pot lid – all of which are stackable, non-stick and made using non-toxic materials.

They’re also compatible with various cooking tops like gas stoves, induction cookers, ceramic cookers, heating plates and ovens (under 300 degrees celsius) and double as serving plates.

For the mums who'll prefer something slightly more familiar and classic, you can consider the Tefal Day by Day Induction 8-piece Cookware Set.

Able to be used with most hobs and inductions, this cookware set includes a frying pan, saucepan with lid, stew pot with lid, wok pan, ladle and spatula — all made with the brand's titanium non-stick coating and exclusive Thermo-signal technology for optimal cooking results.

