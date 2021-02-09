Want to take selfies with Kim Woo-bin & Bae Suzy? Visit Madame Tussauds at Sentosa

Apart from bingeing on Korean dramas to satisfy your wanderlust for South Korea, you can now get photo ops with some of your favourite Korean celebs like Kim Woo-bin, and his “Uncontrollable” co-star Bae Suzy as well as fellow actor Song Seung-hon at Madame Tussauds.

The Madame Tussauds museum at Sentosa has recently unveiled a K-wave zone, which has wax figures of said celebs as well as stunning Korean-inspired sets.

PHOTO: Facebook/MadameTussaudsSingapore

There’s a cherry blossom tree that takes centre stage with colour-changing cherry blossoms, and replicas of hanoks (traditional Korean houses) that make for gorgeous backdrops for your photos.

PHOTO: Facebook/MadameTussaudsSingapore

Brought in from Hong Kong, Kim Woo-bin’s wax figure will be in Singapore for a limited period only. But you can expect other “Koreans celebrities” to make an appearance at the museum throughout the year.

PHOTO: Facebook/MadameTussaudsSingapore

“Madame Tussauds Singapore has created a yearlong campaign for 2021 with different Korean stars coming to Singapore. Guests can expect new figures and even changes to the set, every quarter.

Over the years we received many requests for Korean stars and 2021 will be the year that were realising a few of these wishes” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

What’s more, you can use your SingapoRediscover vouchers, too. Visit www.madametussauds.com/Singapore for more information.

Madame Tussauds is located at 40 Imbiah Road, Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa Singapore 099700.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.