Warong Nasi Pariaman, said to be Singapore's oldest nasi padang eatery, to close after 78 years

After 78 years of service, family-run Warong Nasi Pariaman will be closing.

The popular nasi padang eatery announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Jan 20).

"With immense gratitude, we would like to inform you that Warong Nasi Pariaman will cease business on Jan 31," they wrote in Malay.

"Thank you for your support, love and sweet memories with us all these years."

No reason was given for the closure.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTt8YrfD8IR/[/embed]

The establishment is located in a shophouse along 738 North Bridge Road.

It began operations in 1948 and was founded by a man named Isrin who hailed from the West Sumatran city of Pariaman.

Some popular dishes on the menu are beef rendang, sambal goreng, and ikan bakar (smoky grilled fish).

According to the National Library Board's Infopedia, Warong Nasi Pariaman is believed to be the oldest surviving stall in Singapore that serves nasi padang.

In 2021, it was one of the seven "mini-museums" launched in Kampong Glam by the National Heritage Board in an effort to tell the stories of local shops with at least three decades of history, reported The Straits Times.

AsiaOne has reached out to Warong Nasi Pariaman for more details.

[[nid:727780]]

melissateo@asiaone.com