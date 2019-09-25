Washing baby clothes: 6 things the doctor wants you to know

Washing your baby's clothes the wrong way can leave her more vulnerable to skin sensitivity or trigger an allergy.

Here's what you should know, says Dr Stephanie Ho, consultant dermatologist at Stephanie Ho Dermatology.

MUST I USE ONLY BABY LAUNDRY DETERGENT AND FABRIC SOFTENER?

If your little one has sensitive skin or you're worried about irritation or allergies from detergents, it is best to use a detergent or softener with a gentle formula.

These are often labelled "fragrance-free" and "dye-free". The allergy or sensitivity is often caused by the scents or dyes commonly used in detergents and softeners.

A detergent that is marketed for baby use is usually free of perfumes, colours and preservatives, so it is preferred for your little one's clothes.

Use only the recommended amount, and consider rinsing clothes twice to ensure all detergent residue is removed.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD I WASH BABY'S BEDSHEETS AND SOFT TOYS?