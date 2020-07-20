Waste of money meh? Singapore Together Pack is more than a freebie

So the NDP Singapore Together Pack gets distributed from today. But before your Grinchy self starts complaining (again) about what a waste of money it is, know this: There’s more to this year’s funpack than meets the eye.

Apart from the fact that it’s designed by the differently abled and holds actually useful things, like masks, hand sanitiser and a thermometer, what you may not realise is that it’s doubling as a much-needed outreach platform for dozens of smaller local businesses in these challenging times.

To mark Singapore’s 55th birthday, the companies have each created a special item which they’re offering at one-off prices via e-coupons that you can access using a code in the pack.

The coupons give the businesses the opportunity to connect with the 80 per cent of Singapore’s roughly 1.37 million households who will be receiving the item, which will (hopefully!) result in more support.

And there’s a lot of cool stuff in there, like a special offer for popular boutique ice cream store Ice Cream & Cookie Co’s exclusive NDP flavour; discounts and free face masks from Irvins Salted Egg snacks; access to special kueh-kueh from hip Peranakan specialist HarriAnns, and more.

Here are three inspiring stories of local businesses who’ll be contributing to the pack:

What do you do when you’re a smallish company facing one of the most challenging, big-bad-world situations? Bean to bar chocolate manufacturer Benns rallied other small local businesses who were struggling, and together they’ve created one of Singapore’s coolest new edible treats.

If you haven’t heard of Benns before, that’s because they used to focus on selling their ethically sourced chocs to the tourist market. But when tourist arrivals dropped to practically zero during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore-owned biz had to pivot sharply.

“Once the tourist segment was hit, the majority of our revenue disappeared overnight,” shares director Jerome Penafort. “So we strategised to work with other local players and pushed ourselves to do things differently.”

It helped that the company, whose main production facility is in Selangor, had opened a small lab in Singapore before the start of the circuit breaker and Malaysia’s MCO.

They quickly teamed up with other local artisans like Irvins and Brass Lion Distillery to make a series of chocolate bon bons with SG-inspired flavours like salted egg yolk and butterfly pea gin, which were so popular, they sold three times their target.

So what’s for National Day? A limited edition collab with local marmalade maker Straits Preserves on a box of bon bons with flavours influenced by Singapore drinks, like teh halia, teh o limau and Singapore Sling.

And you can get this set at a special price of two boxes for $55 with the Together Pack coupon, instead of the usual $32 per box. Talk about sticking together in tough times.