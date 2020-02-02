Watch alien-looking parasites escaping from zombie insects and learn how to insect proof your home in 4 natural ways

If you have seen creepy footage of alien-looking parasites escaping from the zombie insects, or have read about Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) ladybugs, I am sure that you will do anything to keep them away from your home!

#1. HERBAL INSECT REPELLENT SACHET

Herbs have been used for many centuries to effectively repel pests. Here is a list of insect-repelling herbs, and they are known to be quite effective against the tiny bugs.

Cedar

Cinnamon

Citrus

Citronella

Lavender

Peppermint

Tea Tree

WHERE TO USE IT?

These dried herbs can be packed into small muslin bags, and tucked away in dark, hard to reach corners, where insects typically hide and thrive.

#2. ESSENTIAL OIL INSECT REPELLENT SPRAY

Aside from herbs, essential oil* spray is another great way to keep insects away from our home.

Cedar essential oil

Cinnamon essential oil

Citrus essential oil

Citronella essential oil

Lavender essential oil

Peppermint essential oil

Tea Tree essential oil

*The list is not exhaustive.

Here is how you can DIY your own concoction:

5-10 drops of any of the essential oils

¼ tsp dish soap

300 ml of distilled water

Additional Tip: "List of essential oils that repel specific insects:

Mosquitoes: Citronella, peppermint, lemon, eucalyptus, basil, clove, thyme, lemongrass, geranium, and lavender;

Fleas: Cedarwood, citronella, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass, lavender, orange, and pine;

Ticks: Rose geranium, juniper, rosewood, thyme, grapefruit, and oregano."

From Organic Aromas

Mix all the ingredients in a glass spray bottle by giving it a good 5 mins shake. The dish soap will keep the oil and the distilled water from being separate.

WHERE TO USE IT?

Spray the following areas at least once a day where the pests will use to enter your home and is impractical to use the herbal insect repellent sachet; the ceiling, window edges and door creases. As certain essential oils may stain the ceiling, walls, floors and even wood, you should perform a small test-site first before spraying the area.

#3. SALT SPRAY

Surprisingly, Epsom salt (hydrated magnesium sulfate crystals) can be an effective and yet safe pest control, especially in the garden area. Epsom salt, a compound of magnesium and sulfate, is not table salt and is one of many naturally occurring mineral salts.

An ounce of Epsom salt (1/8 cup)

A gallon of warm water

Mix these ingredients in a glass spray bottle by giving it a good 1 min shake.

WHERE TO USE IT?

Spray the salt concoction onto your plants or by sprinkling the Epson salt crystals around the garden and around each plant to keep the pests away.

#4. VINEGAR SPRAY

Another way to deter bugs from making their nests in yours without using pesticides, is to use a Vinegar spray. The acetic acid in vinegar is highly volatile to insects and keeps them away and as vinegar may damage or kill plants, it must be diluted before it can be used.

1 part vinegar

1 part water

Mix these ingredients in a glass spray bottle by giving it a good 1 min shake.

WHERE TO USE IT?

This concoction can be sprayed around the perimeter of your home and places where the pests will use to enter your home.

