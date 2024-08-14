Watch out! 7 things to avoid during the Hungry Ghost Month

The seventh lunar month, more commonly known as the Hungry Ghost Month began last Sunday (Aug 4) and will end on Sept 2 this year.

According to Chinese folklore, it is believed that the gates to the underworld are opened this month, allowing the deceased to visit their loved ones.

With that in mind, AsiaOne spoke to Lee Kwee Meng, funeral director at Lee Teoh Heng undertaker about some things to avoid doing so as to not offend the spirits that may be roaming our streets this month.

1. Touch anyone's shoulder or forehead

The Chinese believe that there are three invisible flames one's shoulders and head, which are essential for warding off evil spirits, explained Kwee Meng.

"If someone taps you on the shoulder, it's like they're extinguishing your flame," he said.

Another thing to remember is to not cover your forehead at night. "Don't look down when you walk, or have your head hanging low," Kwee Meng adds.

2. Enter bodies of water

During this month, it's also advisable to refrain from entering large bodies of water, such as swimming pools and the sea.

"There might be vengeful spirits looking for a substitute, so they might pull you down in the water," said Kwee Meng.

By dragging someone into the water, it is believed that the spirits have a chance of getting reincarnated.

3. Sit on the front-row seats at getai shows

The first row of seats at getai shows are reserved for the spirits, who are also known as hao xiong di (good brothers in Mandarin).

"If people sit at the front and there's no more space for the spirits, they could be punished for it. It's a definite no-no," advised Kwee Meng.

4. Step on offerings by the roadside

During this period, it's common to see offerings of joss sticks, joss paper and fruits by the side of the road for the wandering spirits.

"It's okay if you step on them accidentally," said Kwee Meng, who added that it's also good to apologise after doing so.

"But just don't kick it as it will offend the spirits, who might just follow you home."

5. Turn around if someone calls you at night

According to folklore, responding to someone who calls you from behind may result in malicious spirits revealing themselves to you.

Others also believe that looking over your shoulder will snuff out the invisible flame, making you more vulnerable to being possessed by spirits.

"You might also see something that you're not meant to see."

Another tip is to not react if you smell or see something amiss.

6. Curse and swear

For those of us who are used to swearing like a sailor, this month might be a good time to control that potty month.

While this might not be known to most, cussing during the seventh month can also affect the aura around you.

"You might end up saying something inauspicious or inappropriate," warned Kwee Meng.

7. Kill insects inside your home

During the seventh month, it is believed that insects entering your home might just be the spirits of your ancestors returning for a visit.

Therefore, killing these critters might just be tantamount to killing your ancestors, said Kwee Meng. To err on the safe side, it's best to leave them alone, or set them free outside the home.

