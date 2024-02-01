Water buffaloes in Sentosa? TikTok account's depiction of 'most beautiful places in Singapore' draws confusion

TikTok account Discoverourplanets recently shared a list of the "most beautiful places in Singapore", and it included a rather unexpected entry—Pulau Tekong.

Those of us who have seen and been on the island must be scratching their heads at this.

Watching Discoverourplanets' TikTok clip, posted last week, is unlikely to assuage this sense of confusion, though.

Based on the video, it would seem as though Pulau Tekong has gone through a complete makeover.

For one, the video shows no sign of places that locals would expect to find on the island—like the Basic Military Training Centre, for example.

Instead, the island is depicted as a picturesque location with beautiful limestone cliffs, stunningly blue waters with swimmers enjoying their time in the sea and a few kayaks waiting by the side, for good measure.

One would be forgiven for thinking that this place was more Ha Long Bay in Vietnam than Pulau Tekong.

Things only proceeded to get more peculiar, this time with Sentosa island.

Sentosa's beaches are great and all, but the ones shown in the video are on a whole different level.

Could this really be Sentosa?

Also, the sight of water buffaloes enjoying their time in the water is quite unusual.

For all we know, this TikTok clip is meant for satirical and comedic purposes.

But it is difficult to tell, given that the other videos featuring other countries on Discoverourplanets' account are accurate.

There were also no blunders when pointing out other locations in Singapore such as Changi Airport and Gardens by The Bay.

Even its clip of Malaysia seemed on-point, featuring the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, forest wildlife in Borneo and Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur.

In the comments section of the Singapore video, netizens responded in a variety of ways.

Some were simply stumped by what they saw, while others saw the funny side of it.

"I live in Singapore and everyday I will go to Sentosa beach to play with the buffaloes," one user joked.

Another mentioned how Tekong Island is a "must-visit" and is "basically a free theme park".

Another TikTok user cheekily alluded to the well-known Basic Military Training field camp, held at Pulau Tekong, in their comment: "Tekong island five days, four night outfield package is the best. I highly recommend!"

