Water sports and activities in Singapore: 5 places to have fun in the sun

With Phase 2 rules still in effect, we’re all limited to certain types of group activities that can be enjoyed with your friends and family.

If you’re picking your brains out for what to do, why not consider watersports? Whether it’s the rush of adrenaline or an escape from the heat, here are five places that can cater to your water adventure.

1. Singapore Wake Park

Built in a lagoon at East Coast Park, Singapore Wake Park is the only cable-ski park in the country.

A playground for both beginners and experienced riders, the park features three cable systems, promising all levels of fun and challenges. System 2.0 ($50 per hour) has two cable systems, for all those new to wake boarding, complete with lessons from instructors.

Folks who already know how to rock the wake board, try System C ($80 per hour). A course with fun obstacles, you’ll definitely be able to ride out some spectacular shots for the gram.

Singapore Wake Park is located at 1206A East Coast Park, Singapore 449891. p. +65 6636 4266. Open from Mon – Fri, 10am – 9pm, Sat – Sun, 9am – 8pm.

2. Ola Beach Club

A beach paradise created to celebrate life, Ola Beach Club offers a wide range of water sports. From solo activities like Stand-Up Paddle boarding to group affairs such as Kayaking or Banana Boating , there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Their most popular activity, however, has to be Jet Packing . Think a water-propelled jet pack that elevates you 30 feet up in the air, while enjoying the sea breeze!

Once you’ve exhausted yourself having fun, you can even head over to Ola Gas tro for some Hawaiian inspired bites and drinks.

Ola Beach Club is located at 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099005. p. +65 6250 6978. Open from Mon – Thus, 11am – 9pm, Fri – Sat, 10am – 10pm, Sun, 10am – 9pm. Details on the various watersports they offer can be found here .

3. Constant Wind Sea Sports and Sailing Centre

"FALL DOWN SEVEN TIMES GET UP EIGHT"- Japanese Proverb Interested in Windsurfing and meet new friends? Register now. Send us a message or call us +65 64455108 for any assistance 🏄‍♀️🏖😎🏖 Posted by Constant Wind Sea Sports and Sailing School on Monday, May 6, 2019

Nestled in a quiet and tranquil part of eastern Singapore, Constant Wind Sea Sports Centre is a one-stop spot for all sea sports enthusiasts.

While they provide a range of activities, they’re mostly known for being the main provider of windsurfing courses in the republic.

Those completely new to the sport can sign up for a one-time Discovery course ($18 – $25 per hour) to kickstart their windsurfing experience and learn some basic techniques. Ready to ride the waves? Opt for their Advance or Race Windsurfing courses instead.

Constant Wind Sea Sports and Sailing Centre is located at 11 Changi Coast Walk, NSRCC Sea Sports Centre, Singapore 499740. p. +65 6445 5108. Open daily from 9.30am – 6pm.

4. Water Sports Centre at Singapore Sports Hub

The picturesque Water Sports Centre is located along Kallang Basin, catering to both public usage and sports training. With an array of canoes, kayaks, and dragon boats available for rental, it’s the perfect place to head to for a fun group outing with your friends or to bond with your family.

Check out their Kayak Orientation Programme ($24 – $30, 3 hours), a fun introduction to the sport as well as a tour of the Marina Reservoir. With the skyscrapers of the Central Business District as a beautiful backdrop, you’ll definitely have a terrific time.

Water Sports Centre at Singapore Sports Hub is located at 8 Stadium Walk, Singapore 397699. p. +65 6653 8900. Open from Mon – Fri, 9am – 4pm, Sat, 11.30am – 5pm, Sun, 7am – 8pm.

5. Splash N Surf

Looking for something more relaxing and recreational? Splash N Surf at Kallang Wave Mall has water activities at their various outdoor water play areas.

Whether you’re young or young at heart, there’s something for you to enjoy. Head over to the Stingray – a half-pipe surfing facility and have a go at bodyboarding or skimboarding.

There’s also the Lazy River where you can sit back and watch the world go by as you float leisurely and chat with your pals.

Splash N Surf is located at 1 Stadium Place, Level 3, Kallang Wave Mall, Singapore 397628. Open daily from 8am – 10pm. For enquiries, contact splash-n-surf@sportshub.com.sg..

This article was first published in City Nomads.