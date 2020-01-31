Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore

Read also

There are quite a few retailers on popular online marketplaces like Shopee, Lazada and etc, but thanks to the current shortage, they were significantly more expensive.

Prices start from $8 for 10 pieces and go up to over $50 for a box of 50, which is more than 4X the price.

Personally, I find these scalpers quite sickening. But if you “bo pian” need to buy — perhaps you’re sick, or have young children and/or elderly at home — then here are the prices.

I’ve also included the availability (at the timing of writing, of course) because some are preorders and will only arrive mid-Feb 2020.

SURGICAL MASKS ON LAZADA

Seller Price Availability Little Things $25 for 50s Available Creamo $50 for 50s Available Jinfiltration $49.90 for 50s (or $5.90 per piece) Shipment arriving on 15 Feb 2020 Medpro $59.99 for 50s (or $40 on medprosg.com) Shipment arriving 14 Feb 2020

The cheapest surgical masks I could find was on Lazada, sold by a shop called Little Things. And even then, it was $25 for 50 pieces, which is double the usual price.

SURGICAL MASKS ON SHOPEE

Seller Price Availability at time of writing Tyanhuey $8 for 10s, $30 for 50s Stock arriving on 2 Feb 2020 Albright_mart $8 for 10s, $15 for 20s Preorder, ships within 10 days (next shipment date is 5 Feb 2020) Celinewah $8.80 for 10s, $20.80 for 20s, $38.80 for 50s Preorder, takes 2 to 3 weeks Eloadsg $9.90 for 5s, $18.99 for 10s Ship within 10 days Katetio $29 for 50s Preorder, ships within 12 days Alexadang $30 for 50s Stock arriving on 2 Feb 2020

Shopee seems a lot cheaper, but only because the retailers sell the masks in loosely (i.e. in 5s, 10s and 20s, instead of a box of 50). If you do the math, you’ll find that for those, the price per mask is actually a lot more (from $0.60).

The most worth-it one here is sold by merchant Katetio ($29 for 50) but it is preorder and can take up to 12 days to be mailed out.

SURGICAL MASKS ON QOO10

Of all the platforms, Qoo10 seems to have the most variety of retailers. They even have boxes of 100, which is more value for money.

I also noticed that a lot of sellers here promote K80 and K94 masks from Korea.

However, from what I’ve read, it seems recommended for protection against fine dust particles, and not viruses per se.

SURGICAL MASKS ON AMAZON

Seller Price Availability Nenky Co. $39.99 for 50s Arrive by 25 Feb to 5 Mar 2020 HCOT $49.99 for 50s Arrive by 19 to 25 Feb 2020 Tungcu SG $49.99 for 50s Arrive by 19 to 25 Feb 2020 Graspwind-SG $45.99 for 50s Arrive by 18 to 25 Feb 2020

Amazon is another marketplace that sells surgical masks. However, the options here seem a lot more expensive, and would only reach end-Feb 2020, which is quite late.

Who knows what the situation would be by then?

SURGICAL MASKS ON CAROUSELL

Ah… Not forgetting the scalper’s playground, Carousell.

Most of the listings are around $30 to $50 for a box of 50 surgical masks, but of course, there are some ridiculous ones that are over $2 per piece.

BONUS TIP - HOW TO WEAR SURGICAL MASKS