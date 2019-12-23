Ways to care for your pet without breaking the bank

The love and companionship you get from your pet is priceless.

But regardless of the benefits you can't put a price on, owning a pet can be very expensive. In fact, owning a dog can cost more than $25,000 over 10 years.

While there are some costs you shouldn't skimp on to ensure the health of your pup, there are a few costs you can cut back on to make pet ownership more financially manageable.

Below, we explore 4 ways to decrease dog ownership costs without sacrificing your pet's quality of life.

BUY QUALITY PET FOOD IN BULK

To ensure your pet's health, you should always be buying high-quality food with nutritious ingredients. Unfortunately, high-quality food is expensive, leaving lower-income pet owners to prioritise cost over food quality.

However, low-quality dog food (identified by an ingredients list riddled with preservatives and non-protein based main ingredients) can lead to a myriad of health problems, including obesity.

To save on food costs, you can buy quality dog food in bulk. Opting for bulk sizes can save you between 15-36 per cent compared to buying smaller bags of the same brand of dog food.

SHOP AROUND FOR VETS

Vets will be indispensable during your time as a pet owner. You'll depend on them for everything from your pet's vaccinations to solving emergency pet crises.