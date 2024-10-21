'We are back': Valley Chef Chicken Franks sold exclusively at FairPrice after hiatus

After being away for some time, Valley Chef Chicken Franks is finally back in Singapore.

This popular brand made the announcement on its Facebook page last Wednesday (Oct 16), saying that their coveted hotdogs are now exclusively available at FairPrice outlets.

Accompanying the post is a photo of the product along with an in-photo caption that reads: "We are back!"

While it is unclear when Valley Chef Singapore went on hiatus, their previous Facebook post was in December 2022.

Valley Chef's manufacturer, fourth generation-owned Zacky Farms, reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Based on a photo of the product on FairPrice's online store, the latest batch of Valley Chef Chicken Franks are imported and distributed by DCH Auriga.

A 340g packet of Valley Chef Chicken Franks costs $4.50 on FairPrice's online store but the item was out of stock when AsiaOne checked today.

The availability of this item in FairPrice's physical stores varies by outlet.

AsiaOne has reached out to Valley Chef Singapore for more information.

In comments on Valley Chef Singapore's Facebook update, many netizens celebrated the news of its return.

"This one still tastes the best," one commented.

Others shared their experiences of heading to FairPrice outlets around the island in hopes of getting some chicken franks.

"Went to Marine Parade and Bedok mall NTUC FairPrice [outlets] and still didn't see any," one wrote.

On the other hand, other netizens managed to get their hands on some after heading to the outlets at NEX shopping mall and Eastpoint Mall.

FairPrice reportedly told 8days that there is adequate stock for Valley Chef Chicken Franks at all outlets, and that the supermarket chain had "prepared in advance knowing many people miss it and will buy it a lot".

amierul@asiaone.com