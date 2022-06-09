'We are extremely humbled': Multi-concept restaurant Socieaty by Les Amis Group announces closure

The pandemic has claimed many popular F&B eateries over the past two years and unfortunately, Socieaty is no exception.

Yesterday (June 8), the multi-brand restaurant by Les Amis Group took to Facebook to break the news of its closure.

"It is with great sadness and the changing of times that we announce the closure of Socieaty," said the post, adding that the restaurant's last day will be on June 15.

The eatery cited the pandemic, which "brought about numerous challenges", as the reason for its closure, adding that it was a "difficult decision".

"We are extremely humbled that so many have embraced our different concepts and that we were able to succeed as long as we had. We could not have done it without all of you."

Located at One Farrer Hotel, Socieaty is the first multi-concept restaurant by Les Amis Group. The restaurant, which opened in December 2020, houses some of the group's popular brands, all in one place.

Some popular names under its roof include Yujin Bowls, Peperoni Pizzeria and Indigo Blue Kitchen.

melissateo@asiaone.com