'We can't keep afloat anymore': Fluff Bakery to close after 12 years

After 12 years of baking halal bakes, the popular Fluff Bakery will be closing for good.

The Muslim-owned cafe announced the news in an Instagram post last Friday (Aug 15).

Their last day will be some time from mid to end September.

"It has been tough for a couple of years now and we just can't keep afloat anymore," they wrote in the post.

"Our story runs deep but some things are best left unsaid. It's been such a bittersweet journey for almost 12 years that we have been running this bakery and it breaks our hearts to close our doors forever."

The bakery added that as they still have staff salaries, suppliers and rent to pay, they hope customers can come and support them during their last few days of operations so they can close "without any major debts".

"Come by for one last hurrah and for us to say our goodbyes to the community and all the familiar faces we have been serving for the last 12 years."

AsiaOne has reached out to them for more information.

Fluff Bakery was founded in 2012 by Syaira, a self-taught baker.

Growing up, she had a passion for baking and used to gift bakes to her family and friends, the establishment shared on their website.

The business has been in the heritage area of Kampong Glam for more than a decade and started from a modest store at Jalan Pisang in 2013. They subsequently relocated to their current flagship store in 2021 at 795 North Bridge Road.

From 2017 to 2019, Fluffy Bakery also had a cafe in Kuala Lumpur.

At Fluffy Bakery’s peak in 2015, they were selling more than 2,000 cupcakes a day, they shared. And since 2016, Syaira had expanded the menu to include whole cakes, rustic loaf cakes, cheesecakes, donuts, flatbreads and gelato.

