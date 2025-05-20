We check out Hiap Joo Bakery's new vending machine selling its famous banana cake

When it was announced that there is a vending machine in Singapore selling Malaysian bakery Hiap Joo Bakery & Biscuit Factory's famous banana cake, people went crazy.

Prior to this, Singaporeans could only purchase their banana cake by crossing the Causeway to JB.

Located in Senja Hawker Centre, the vending machine only doled out boxes of banana cake, with each containing 10 pieces.

The stock was wiped clean in a few days and when AsiaOne paid the machine a visit on Saturday (May 17), there was nothing left.

But fret not, these will be restocked soon on May 21, Hypha, the company behind the vending machines, told AsiaOne.

Hypha shared that the machine is restocked every day except Mondays at 11.30am and 4.30pm.

If Bukit Panjang is too out of the way for you, you'll be glad to know that there are plans in the pipeline to place more Hiap Joo Bakery vending machines in the north and east parts of Singapore.

However, there are no confirmed locations at the moment.

Hypha also shared that while it aims to be a platform for local businesses to get more physical exposure through its vending network, it also hopes to introduce more overseas delicacies to Singapore through its vending machines.

Gone are the times where vending machines only sold canned and packet drinks.

Apart from Hiap Joo Bakery's machine, there have been others popping up around Singapore dispensing a variety of interesting items.

For instance, earlier in February, traditional bakery Uncle Lee Confectionary collaborated with Hypha to set up one selling whole cakes at Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre.

And in January, hawker bakery Buttertown, known for its shio pans (Japanese salted butter rolls) launched its own machine, too.

There have also been vending machines spotted dispensing durians, gold bars and fresh flowers.

