We compared the costs between an ICE car and its electric variant — here are our findings

The demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) has spiked in the past year, with more automotive manufacturers producing electric variants of ICE cars to encourage consumers to adopt EVs.

Before you decide on which variant to purchase, read on to find out about the benefits of each variant!

For the ease of calculation, we will make several assumptions:

Petrol: 95 Grade at $2.60/L

Approximate charging cost: $0.50/kWh (DC charging)

Average mileage: 17,500 km/year

Ownership period of a car is 10 years

Comparison 1: Mini Cooper S 5-Door vs Mini Electric

Mini Cooper S 5-Door (top) vs Mini Electric (bottom).

PHOTO: Screengrab/Mini

By purchasing the Mini Cooper S 5-Door, your monetary savings will be minimal, as opposed to opting for the Mini Electric due to its cheaper cost price of $32,000 and fuel savings of $1,750 per year.

However, purchasing the Mini Cooper S 5-Door compensates with more than ample time savings during your refuelling sessions over the years!

Breakdown Mini Cooper S 5-Door Mini Electric Price $218,888



Inclusive of



EEAI: NA

VES: $15,000

ARF: $42,022



$186,888



Inclusive of



EEAI: $20,000 (Rebate)

VES: $25,000 (Rebate)

ARF: 1,862



Save $32,000 Annual Road Tax $1,210



Save $197 $1,407



Range 608km 232km Fuel/Battery Capacity 40L 32.64kWh Fuel Consumption 15.2km/L 6.6km/kWh Estimated Refuel/Recharge Duration 10 minutes 30 minutes Cost of Fuel per km travelled $0.18 $0.075 Estimated Annual Fuel Costs $3,150



$1,400



Save $1,750 Estimated Number of Refuels Annually 29 76 Estimated Time spent refuelling 4 hours 50 minutes



Save 33 hours 10 minutes 38 hours



Maintenance Cost Varies Varies

Comparison 2: BMW X3 vs BMW IX3

BMW X3 (top) vs BMW IX3 (bottom).

PHOTO: Screengrab/Bmw

Like the Mini comparison above, if you purchase the BMW X3, your monetary savings will be minimal compared to purchasing the BMW iX3.

With both BMW SUVs being desirable family cars, purchasing the BMW X3 saves you a significant amount of time that you can spend at home with your children.

Then again, purchasing the BMW iX3 provides you with more opportunities to head out and spend some quality family time while you charge your car!

Breakdown BMW X3 BMW iX3 Price $310,888



Inclusive of



EEAI: NA

VES: $15,000

ARF: $75,106



$281,888



Inclusive of



EEAI: $20,000 (Rebate)

VES: $25,000 (Rebate)

ARF: $34,672



Save $29,000 Annual Road Tax $1,210



Save $637 $1,847



Range 930km 460km Fuel/Battery Capacity 65L 80kWh Fuel Consumption 14.3km/L 5.2km/kWh Estimated Refuel/Recharge Duration 10 minutes 60 minutes Cost of Fuel per km travelled $0.18 $0.10 Estimated Annual Fuel Costs $3,150



$1,750



Save $1,400 Estimated Number of Refuels Annually 19 39 Estimated Time spent refuelling 3 hours 10 minutes



Save 35 hours 50 minutes 39 hours Maintenance Cost Varies Varies

Comparison 3: Hyundai Kona Hybrid vs Hyundai Kona Electric & Comparison 4: Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai Kona Hybrid (top) vs Hyundai Kona Electric (bottom).

PHOTO: Hyundai

When it comes to hybrid variants, they are unexpectedly the most bang for your buck and save you the most time when it comes to refuelling.

Since there aren't a lot of ICE cars with electric variants, we're adding the Kona and Ioniq as bonus content for this article.

The Ioniq hybrid was first introduced in 2017, while its electric counterpart was later introduced in 2019. Meanwhile, it is the opposite for the Hyundai Kona — with the electric variant launching first in 2019 and its hybrid counterpart launching later in 2020.

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid (top) vs Hyundai Ioniq Electric (bottom).

​​​​​​PHOTO: Hyundai

Undeniably in recent years, you can simply tell that Hyundai is doing something right, judging by the sheer number of them on the road. Hyundai has been producing not only good-looking cars but practical ones as well.

Not only do both the Hyundai Kona Hybrid and Ioniq Hybrid cost significantly less than their electric counterparts by up to $38,000 to $41,000, but they also save you a considerable amount of time of up to 45 hours when it comes to refuelling.

Unfortunately, the electric variant of the Hyundai Kona and Ioniq provide owners with an inconsiderable fuel savings of $525 to $700 a year.

The hybrid versions are undoubtedly a better choice that provides you with the best of both worlds.

Breakdown Hyundai Kona Hybrid Hyundai Kona Electric Price $128,999



Inclusive of



EEAI: NA

VES: $15,000 (Rebate)

ARF: $14,180



Save $37,889 $166,888



Inclusive of



EEAI: $19,351 (Rebate)

VES: $25,000 (Rebate)

ARF: $0



Annual Road Tax $806



Save $396 $1,202



Range 886km 305km Fuel/Battery Capacity 38L 39.2kWh Fuel Consumption 23.3km/L 7.7km/kWh Estimated Refuel/Recharge Duration 10 minutes 50 minutes Cost of Fuel per km travelled $0.10 $0.07 Estimated Annual Fuel Costs $1,750



$1,225



Save $525 Estimated Number of Refuels Annually 20 58 Estimated Time spent refuelling 3 hours 20 minutes



Save 45 hours 48 hours 20 minutes



Maintenance Cost Varies Varies

Breakdown Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hyundai Ioniq Electric Price $123,999



Inclusive of



EEAI: NA

VES: $15,000 (Rebate)

ARF: $12,414



Save $40,889 $164,888



Inclusive of



EEAI: $19,636 (Rebate)

VES: $25,000 (Rebate)

ARF: 1,862



Annual Road Tax $806 $1,202 Range 1184km 311km Fuel/Battery Capacity 45L 38.3kWh Fuel Consumption 26.3km/L 8.5km/kWh Estimated Refuel/Recharge Duration 10 minutes 30 minutes Cost of Fuel per km travelled $0.10 $0.06 Estimated Annual Fuel Costs $1,750



$1,050



Save $700 Estimated Number of Refuels Annually 15 57 Estimated Time spent refuelling 2 hours 30 minutes



Save 26 hours 28 hours 30 minutes



Maintenance Cost Varies Varies

Now that you are armed with the relevant knowledge and benefits that each car type provides, the next thing for you is to figure out the type of savings you prioritise — monetary or time savings?

*All prices are accurate as of January 2022

