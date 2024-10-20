'We don't need friends to take us around': Chinese tourists use Xiaohongshu to tour Singapore

SINGAPORE - A light noon drizzle did not dampen the enthusiasm of over 20 people, mostly tourists from China, who were queueing at the Fort Canning tree tunnel on Oct 17.

Among them was Jiangxi native Liu Mei Feng, a 25-year-old content creator better known as Wanzi on social media, waiting for her chance to pose for photos at the spiral staircase.

Here for the first time, she followed the recommendations on the popular Chinese app Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book, to the picture-perfect spot.

Xiaohongshu, which has more than 300 million monthly active users, has turned less-sought-after locations all over the world into must-visit attractions for Chinese tourists.

Such user-generated travel advice and itineraries are taking them off the beaten track to places such as Dusseldorf, Germany, for Chinese food; Ijen volcano in eastern Java, Indonesia, for crater rim pictures; and Kennedy Town in Hong Kong for romantic neighbourhood vibes.

Da ka, or punching the card tourism, a trend popularised by social media, involves planning an itinerary around photogenic attractions and showing off the pictures on the platforms.

The app's algorithm will then push the posts to other users with shared interests, who will repeat the process.

The Fort Canning tree tunnel is known to some nature shutterbugs, but otherwise not promoted as a tourist destination like Sentosa, Gardens by the Bay or Marina Bay Sands, which are also perennial favourites on Xiaohongshu.

Liu said Xiaohongshu is her go-to travel resource as it features photogenic locales.

She went up to the best vantage spot at the staircase recommended by the app, and struck different poses in her floral dress for her photos.

Her travel companion, Shi Jin Shan, a 20-year-old student, took multiple shots to share with others on social media.

"This place is not that different from the photos I saw on Xiaohongshu," Liu said. "I can always touch up the photos a bit before posting them on social media."

But not everybody was as impressed as her.

Vissy Chow from Beijing said the tree tunnel was not worth the visit.

It was the 20-year-old student's first stop on her first visit to the Republic. She said she had followed an itinerary recommended by others on Xiaohongshu.

"It's not that nice, but since I am already here, I might as well join the queue for some shots and walk around the park later."

She and her mother then went on to visit the Merlion Park, the next stop in the itinerary.

Meanwhile, just an MRT stop away in Clarke Quay, a few Chinese tourists were posing in front of the Old Hill Street Police Station, which Xiaohongshu regular users have nicknamed the "rainbow police station".

Like the Fort Canning tree tunnel, the national monument with colourful windows is featured in more than half of the 50 Xiaohongshu travel guides on Singapore that The Straits Times has seen.

Not too far away, 11-year-old Amy Lee from Beijing was posing near the traffic light opposite the building.

Capturing the shots was her mother, who is in her 40s and identified herself only as Lee.

"This whole area - National Gallery Singapore, Fort Canning Park, Marina Bay Sands, Merlion Park and Clarke Quay - has been recommended by Xiaohongshu, and it's convenient as the attractions are all close to each other," she said.

Lee had visited the National Gallery earlier in the day.

"I tell you, if you go there, you will see lots of Chinese tourists. We all flock there to da ka because of Xiaohongshu."

The app also promotes viral trends such as a "city walk" along a tailored route, which has become a popular way to sightsee among young Chinese travellers after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Singapore, the city walk route typically covers the Civic District, including Clarke Quay and City Hall, with attractions such as Chijmes, the Lau Pa Sat food centre and the Raffles Hotel fountain.

Some walks take in Sultan Mosque and Haji Lane in the Kampong Glam district, and the relatively little-known Funan Mall roof garden, which has an urban farm open to visitors.

"With Xiaohongshu, we don't need friends to take us around," Lee said.

She sampled bak kut teh (pork rib soup), one of the local dishes highly recommended on Xiaohongshu, before flying back home on Oct 18. "I paid $35 for two, and still felt a little hungry," she said. "I find it pricey."

Tiger Balm ointment, Axe Brand universal oil, aroma roll-ons, Merlion memorabilia and otter plushies are on the app's list of popular souvenirs to take home.

Jumbo Seafood's signature chilli crab, Ya Kun's kaya toast set and ice soya coffee have also had their popularity boosted by Chinese tourists on Xiaohongshu.

Jumbo Seafood has an active account on the app, and uses it to promote other brands in its stable, such as Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh and Kok Kee Wonton Noodles.

"Jumbo Seafood has always been a popular dining destination for Chinese tourists even before the visa-free policy was introduced early in 2024," said its spokesperson.

"The implementation of the policy has certainly helped fuel a surge in Chinese visitors to Singapore, contributing to a 25 per cent to 40 per cent increase in our restaurant sales."

With its chilli crab being a hot favourite on the app, Chinese customers also buy Jumbo's chilli crab paste as souvenirs. Its most popular branches are at Riverwalk and Riverside Point, nestled in the Clarke Quay area, which is often highlighted on the app.

Sean Tan, Ya Kun's corporate affairs manager, said it does not have an account on the platform.

Its outlets at Changi Airport's Terminal 3, Jewel, Ion Orchard, Clarke Quay Central and Far East Square are the most popular with Chinese tourists.

"We believe this came about due to positive reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations from those who enjoyed the food and experience with us," he said.

About 60 per cent of customers of newcomer Yu Cookies, which opened its pop-up store at Jewel in June 2024, learnt about the local brand through Xiaohongshu.

Yap Ying Ler, its marketing and product manager, believes its locally made, low-sugar cookies in attractive shapes and the complimentary bags that come with tin purchases appeal to the buyers, who gave positive reviews on the app.

Yu Cookies has an official account on the platform.

"Chinese tourists typically prefer products that represent Singapore, which is why they are especially fond of us as a local cookie brand and our limited-edition Merlion design," Yap added.

