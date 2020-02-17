We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why

Always wondered if you're drawing the same salary as your male counterparts for the same amount and type of work? Well, you're probably paid less.

According to this The Straits Times article from last month, a study by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) found that the unadjusted gender pay gap rose from 16 per cent in 2002 to 16.3 per cent in 2018.

That said, the adjusted gender pay gap has narrowed from 8.8 per cent in 2002 to 6 per cent in 2018. An adjusted gender pay gap takes into account the differences in age, education, occupation, industry and the number of hours put in between the genders.

Not that the existence of a gender pay gap in Singapore should be any surprise, though. Glassdoor, a job site that also provides insight on company working cultures, released a report in March last year about how men generally earn more than women here. It used a sample of 5,096 salaries of Singaporean employees with an average age of 33 and found that:

Singaporean men earn an average base pay of $71,631 per year

Singaporean women earn an average base pay of $61,653 per year

This amounts to a difference of $9,978 in base pay a year-a 12.8 per cent gap

So for every dollar a man here earns, a woman here gets 87 cents

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

According to the Glassdoor report, some of the reasons for this gender pay gap can be attributed to "differences in education and experience".

"Men and women tend to take on different paths early on in life, and the differences in their college majors play a large role in the differences in their career paths," says Dr Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor.

And 16 per cent is due to "occupational sorting".

"Men and women tend to get sorted into different positions for a variety of reasons, many of which are deeply rooted in traditional gender norms," he says. "Men tend to sort themselves into higher-paying roles such as computer programmer, while women tend to sort themselves into traditionally lower-paying roles such as nurse or teacher."