'We had an incredible run': Popular Tiong Bahru Japanese izakaya Bincho closed for good after 10 years

Just in November last year, Japanese izakaya Bincho celebrated their 10th anniversary with a special five-course set menu.

But a few months later, the Tiong Bahru speakeasy suddenly announced that they were permanently closing on Jan 27.

The sudden news was shared on their Instagram in a post on Jan 19.

"After 10 rewarding years, we would like to announce that Bincho will be closing her doors," the post read.

"We had an incredible run, and it’s with full hearts that we bid farewell to this chapter. From all of us at Bincho, we would like to say a huge 'thank you' to all of you who have walked through our doors since day one."

They also said that a "brand new and exciting concept" will be taking over their unit.

No reason was given for the closure.

AsiaOne has reached out to Bincho for more details.

A speakeasy hidden behind a noodle shop

Back when Bincho was around, they shared the space with Hua Bee Restaurant, a decades-old noodle house.

Hua Bee Restaurant would operate in the day, and come night time, the place would transform into an izakaya that served unique tipples and Japanese fare.

Back in September 2022, Bincho revamped their space to give it a more cyberpunk and dystopian theme.

