'We have sold out for our first batch': Shawn Thia launches own pineapple tart brand, gives sneak peek at his 'fun project'

Everyone has their favourites.

For local actor Shawn Thia, when it comes to pineapple tarts, there can only be one — those made by his auntie Jasmine.

Unfortunately for him, she has stopped making them for a few years and he's yet to taste anything that is as good.

Recently though, he managed to get the recipe and started a "fun project" called Sneaky Little Tarts.

"Auntie Jasmine decided to retire from making pineapple tarts and we’ve no choice but to take it into our own hands," the Instagram page bio read.

On Monday (Jan 29), the 28-year-old posted a clip on Instagram announcing this exciting news.

Shawn provided a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to launch your own business.

When you're selling pineapple tarts, getting the pineapple filling right can be tricky.

Everyone will have their preferences but Shawn was keen to drive home the point that his pineapple tarts will not be "too sweet".

After collecting the pineapple fillings from his supplier, it was time to finalise the packaging design.

He opted for a funky fuschia colour for the box that will hold his pineapple tarts.

Then, it was time to head to the studio to get some social media assets for the launch of Sneaky Little Tarts.

These golden tarts are priced at $38 per box (24 pieces) and are best consumed within four weeks. You can order it from its official website.

According to the site, a lot of work has gone into finding the perfect balance between sweetness and tartness in the pineapple filling.

And this seems to be paying dividends, as the response so far has been overwhelming, Shawn shared.

Sneaky Little Tarts shared an Instagram post on Jan 30 to thank its customers for their support.

"It’s been a day of the launch and we have sold out for our first batch," the post read.

Those who are keen to try these sweet treats need not worry.

Sneaky Little Tarts added that it will "probably start another batch of 100 boxes" along with some giveaways before concluding this run of sales.

